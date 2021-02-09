If you're looking to set the mood for a romantic evening with your special someone, nothing's more effective at creating a sexy atmosphere than the classics. Think soothing music, tasty, sensual treats, and of course, no romantic evening is complete without candlelight. You'll also want to consider the fragrance in the air, and pick candles that set a sexy mood by enhancing the vibe rather than distracting from it.

What makes a candle's scent the right one for romance? It depends on your personal tastes, but, in general, you want something subtle and alluring that'll put you into a more sensual state of mind. Nothing too sweet or artificial, but with a hint of musk or citrus to add brightness. Sometimes, the most entrancing and arousing fragrance is unexpected, with exotic scents that tease your senses and put you in the mood to explore and play. Fortunately, there's no shortage of options out there. If you're not sure where to start, here are some alluring choices to help inspire you.

1. Paddywax Candles Impressions Candle in Heart Paddywax Candles Impressions Collection Scented Candle $19.13 | Amazon See on Amazon This adorable candle brings the romance with notes of cinnamon and vanilla. The earthiness of tobacco flower rounds it out to make it a sensual delight.

2. Taunt Massage Candle Taunt Massage Candle $55 | Dedcool See on Dedcool This alluring vegan candle doubles as a sensual massage oil. The notes are a blend of amber, vanilla, and fresh dew, making this candle both sweet and wonderfully subtle.

3. Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle Chloe Glass 3-Wick Candle $29 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters This candle is pure elegance. While available in a variety of scents, including Spiced Chai and Juniper Pine, the Ylang Ylang option really stands out for a night in. Notes of neroli, guardian, oakmoss, and vetiver round out the rich floral fragrance.

4. Homesick Love Candle Homesick Love Letters Candle $34 | Homesick See on Homesick For a more traditional take on romance, this candle boasts strong rose notes paired with jasmine, sandalwood, peony, lemon, and plum. It's bright and beautiful, just like new love.

5. Cuffing Season Candle Cuffing Season Candle $38 | Forvr Mood See on Forvr Mood Nothing is cozier than snuggling with your cuffing season bae. This candle's scent evokes that feeling with notes of salty lemon, mineral citrus, iris, violet, jasmine, and douglas fir.

6. Young Love Candle Young Love Candle $24 | Anecdote Candles See on Anecdote Candles If you want to know what first love smells like, allow yourself to get swept away by this sweet, alluring scent. Notes of blackberry and rose are met with bergamot incense, burgundy rose, amber, and a hint of musk.

7. No. 4 Confidant Candle No. 4 Confidant Candle $65 | Whiskey & Woof See on Whiskey & Woof If the typical scents don't arouse your senses, then this rustic and lusciously masculine candle may be just what you need. It smells of maple bourbon, cinnamon, and amber, with minor notes of cedar and tonka.

8. Burn No. 1 Candle Burn No. 1 Candle $25 | Maude See on Maude Is there someone you burn for, Daphne Bridgerton-style? Then this may be the perfect candle to set the mood for a night of regency romance. This soy candle smells of amber, cedar, clove, and lemongrass, and doubles as a sensual massage oil.

9. You Had Me At Hello Candle You Had Me At Hello Candle $35 | Here for the Burn See on Here For The Burn This mango and guava scented candle is perfect for spending the night with the person who makes you feel like you're on a tropical vacation whenever you're together.

10. Eucalyptus Spearmint Candle Eucalyptus Spearmint Aromatherapy Candle $24.50 | Bath & Body Works See on Bath & Body Works It's hard to enjoy a sexy night in when you and your partner have a million things on your minds. This calming candle is infused with essential oils to help you unwind after a busy day.