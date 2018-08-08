Whether you're moving into your new dorm or setting up your first apartment, every gal (and guy) deserves to have a luxurious bathroom. The best way to do that? Stock up your crib with the most fun bathroom accessories and decor that mill make you feel like the royalty you truly are.

Picture this: You come home from a long day of classes or work, you go to take a relaxing bubble bath, and all you have to use for it is a boring clear plastic shower cap. Your bathmat is probably matted down from your old roommates, and all of towels are chock full of makeup stains. Bathroom decor is often at the bottom of the apartment totem pole, but it's time to revamp your restroom, and give yourself the shower experience that you deserve.

Despite the fact that it's somewhat underrated in the home decor world, a bathroom is perhaps the most fun room to decorate. It's a smaller space than most other rooms so you can have a little more fun with it. You might not put a tiger-shaped rug in your living room, but you can use a bath mat like that! These bathroom decor ideas will up your self-care ante and make you feel like a true queen.

NPW Queen Of The Shower Cap

Protect your hair during your next shower or bath with this crown jewel of shower caps.

Mad Beauty Disney Princess Makeup Headband

Use this tiara headband to pull your hair back while you wash your face or put on your makeup.

Urban Outfitters Tiger Bath Mat

Every old school castle has some fancy animal hide rugs, this version is hunting-free but just as indulgent.

Disney Beauty And The Beast Enchanted Rose Bath Bomb

This rose-scented bath bomb will have you feeling like the belle of the ball, plus, it's cruelty-free!

Urban Outfitters Heart Hand Mirror

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? You are, duh!

Lush Cosmetics Princess Cottongrass Perfume

This pine and nettle-infused perfume also has a fresh floral scent so you can smell just like Snow White prancing through the forest.

Pillowfort Princess Decorative Wall Mirror

Life hack: browse the kids' section to find novelty decorative accessories like this princess mirror, which you should definitely add to your vanity.

Urban Outfitters Rayna Tiered Ruffle Tie-Side Shower Curtain

Make your bathroom feel opulent AF with a shower curtain fit for a palace.

Round Crystal Diamond Shower Curtain Hooks

Hang up that shower curtain with these diamond hooks for a really expensive look.

Disney Beauty & The Beast Gold Princess Resin Toothbrush Holder

Your toothbrush deserves to be held by nothing less than this crown-shaped holder. Get the full matching set with a lotion pump ($20; amazon.com), soap dish ($23; amazon.com), and waste basket ($15; amazon.com).

Multi Size Stars Pattern DIY Wall Stickers

Wish upon a star with these gilded decals. Stickers like these are a great way to decorate walls in a temporary living situation, like a dorm or rented apartment.

Happy bathing, your royal highness.