Do you feel like you're constantly in a state of argument déjà vu? Like you just keep fighting the same old fights over an over regardless of who you are dating? So frustrating. Why do you keep getting stuck in this same argument time loop? The answer it turns out, may actually be written in the stars, because they're the one thing you’re most likely to fight about in relationships based on your zodiac sign. Yep, that's definitely a thing, and knowing this may actually be the first step to changing your pattern.

Much of the reason we argue comes down to what we expect out of a relationship as well as our personal boundaries. Both are grounded in our personality and characteristics, which is where the zodiac comes into the equation. You can tell a lot about what you want from a partner and what your triggers are by looking at things through the lens of your astrological sign. In turn, this gives you some control over your reactions as well as a way to communicate what is happening to your partner, so that together you can find a new solution to the problem and hopefully find a way to argue a little bit less — even if that means giving up some of the make up sex too (yes Scorpio, I am talking to you). So, with that in mind, here is the thing you are likely fighting about most often, based on your astrological sign.

ARIES (MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19) Giphy While a fire sign like Aries can tend to have a bit of a temper, they usually (and surprisingly) in find themselves on defense in arguments because they tend to be fighting about something they’ve done — without thinking it through first. This is a sign that tends to act on instinct, impulsively, and while it usually works out for this bold sign, not being consulted or taken along for the ride can leave their partners frustrated and angry, particularly when it feels like a pattern of behavior.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 TO MAY 20) Giphy Despite their warm and loyal hearts, Taurus can tend toward the materialistic. They expect not only to have a loving relationship with their SO, but one that has plenty of luxury and financial security. So, they tend to keep a close eye on the purse strings. They like to make sure that money is being earned, saved, and spent “correctly.”

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Giphy For a dynamic sign like Gemini, the one thing they can’t put up with in a relationship is being bored. So, often times their fights are really just about either spicing things up or to literally spice things up in the moment. Yep, they will pick a fight over silly things just to keep things interesting in the moment.

CANCER (JUNE 21 TO JULY 22) Giphy For a sensitive water sign like Cancer, all fights really are about one thing: Their feelings. Yes, the smallest thing can make Cancer feel like they are under attack and they feel those emotional wounds deeply. So, if you want to defuse a fight with this sign quickly, the best thing to do is focus on understanding the underlying emotions rather than the thing the fight was “about.”

LEO (JULY 23 TO AUG. 22) Giphy For an optimistic sign like Leo, fights are few and far between, but when they do come up this is a fire sign that roars with the best of them. But what sets this sign off? One thing: A bruised ego. If you embarrass or dismiss Leo, you can pretty much expect a fight.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Giphy There are so many reasons that Virgo makes a great partner. For one thing, you can always count on them to have your back and they will go out of their way to make you feel special in the most detailed and personalized ways possible. However, brace yourself for a million micro arguments all based around this sign’s many, many, many pet peeves.

LIBRA (SEPT. 23 TO OCT. 22) Giphy For Libra, relationships are all about balance, so while they are willing to give and give and give, they expect reciprocity from their partner, and if they feel like they are not getting it, well, get ready for a building resentment and plenty of arguments because they feel like they are being taken advantage of and their world is out of alignment. I am not saying you have to keep score with a Libra, but let's be honest, it wouldn’t hurt.

SCORPIO (OCT. 23 TO NOV. 21) Giphy If you’ve ever dated a Scorpio, you already know that jealousy is this sign’s number one trigger. This water sign is very in touch with their emotions and what they really want more than anything is a partner who they can trust completely with their hearts, but that is hard for this sign who always seems to be on the defensive.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) Giphy If you want to keep a freedom-loving Sagittarius happy in a relationship, it will mean giving them plenty of personal space. The minute this sign begins to feel as though they are trapped, they instantly go into flight or flight mode.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Giphy An ambitious and driven sign like Capricorn tends to get hyper-focused on their career and achieving personal goals. All too often, this leaves their partner’s feelings sidelined. So, for this sign, fights always seem to boil down to one thing: Working too much and not having a work-life balance that suits their relationship.

AQUARIUS (JAN. 20 TO FEB. 18) Giphy For a unique sign like Aquarius, finding someone who truly gets them can sometimes feel like a struggle. Until they meet that perfect person who just clicks, chances are they will find themselves fighting most often simply because they feel misunderstood.