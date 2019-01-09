The 1 Thing You Can't Leave Behind When Traveling, According To Your Zodiac Sign

You pack your bags, head to the airport, and set off for the great unknown. No matter where you're going, you truly have no clue what destiny has in store for you. And that's the best thing about traveling. You leave behind your world and open your eyes to an infinite one. You break free from the humdrum of everyday life to see what lies on the other side. It's the experience of a lifetime — that is, until you forget to bring the one thing you can't leave behind while traveling, according to your zodiac sign. At that point, it becomes a nightmare, am I right?

You know how that goes. You pack every single thing except the one thing you know you'd go nuts without. Suddenly, your trip is not as exciting as you thought it would be. Suddenly, this trip has become all about survival. You're daydreaming of going right back home, back to where everything makes sense in the world. Everything feels off-kilter and you try to calm yourself down, but now you've got to totally rethink your perspective of this trip. Let this be a cautionary tale, because I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy. Allow me to remind you to pack the most important thing of all.

Aries: Your Workout Shoes

No matter where in the world you are, an adrenaline rush is always a must. Just because you're traveling doesn't mean you plan to give up your fitness routine. You know you don't go anywhere without your workout shoes.

Taurus: Your Favorite Snacks

How can you be sure that they'll have your favorite snacks wherever you're traveling to? Sure, I'm sure there's great food wherever you're going, but if they don't have those snacks you love so much, you're instantly starting to miss home.

Gemini: Your Smartphone

All that nonsense about disconnecting from technology and immersing yourself in the present moment? Yeah, you know that's not gonna happen. You're letting all of social media know your every move while you travel.

Cancer: Your Journal

As much as you love seeing the world, you can't help but think about home when you leave it behind. That's why you've always got your trusty journal with you. It's a piece of your heart that always centers you, no matter where you are.

Leo: Your Sparkliest Dress

No matter what kind of trip you're taking, whether it's a vacation, a business trip, or a backpacking trip, you know you're packing something shiny to wear. You just never know when the opportunity to get all dolled up will come around.

Virgo: Your Planner

When you travel, there's a strong chance that you've made lots of smart and careful plans to help you get the most out of it. With your planner in tow, you can keep track of all of them. You're the one who gets everyone ready to go.

Libra: Your Skincare Products

You know how detrimental traveling can be to your skin, so you know you're packing all of your best products, no matter how heavy it makes your luggage. If you switch up your routine in a new place, it's bound to be a disaster. You're not risking it.

Scorpio: Your Travel Pillow

With how claustrophobic the airplanes are and inevitable the jet lag is, you know you've invested in the most comfortable travel pillow on the market. If you forget to bring it, you might have a meltdown. Being uncomfortable isn't an option.

Sagittarius: Your Favorite Books

You take traveling very seriously. To you, it's an expansion of the mind and an adventure you'll never forget. You know you've got a whole stack of books to read to feed your philosophical perspective of everything you're about to see.

Capricorn: Your Laptop

Just because you're going on vacation doesn't mean that you're dropping all your work concerns. Your laptop is definitely with you at all times so that you can reply to work emails and keep your goals on track. There's no rest for the wicked.

Aquarius: Your Camera

You're making sure you capture your trip in the most unique way, which is why you're definitely not forgetting to bring your best camera. Whether you're editing the best shots or taking the coolest Polaroids, all the memories will be frozen in time.

Pisces: Your Headphones

To you, traveling is not just a physical adventure. It's also an internal one. There's no way you're leaving behind your headphones. You've got a whole playlist to listen to while staring out of windows and watching the world move.