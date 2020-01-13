It has been a couple of weeks since the second season of You dropped on Netflix, and the internet is still completely wrapped up in Joe Goldberg's latest misadventures in Los Angeles. Of course, the moment that everyone is talking about most of all is that cliffhanger ending, which has spawned a ton of theories about what's next. Among all the guesses, one theory has definitely risen up as the most popular, but in a shocking twist, Penn Badgley has confirmed that You Season 3 theory about Joe's mom is wrong. So I guess it's back to the drawing board, You fans.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from the You Season 2 finale. The big question that every viewer has after finishing the new season of You is who Joe's new neighbor could be. After begrudgingly moving to the suburbs with a pregnant Love, Joe wandered over to the fence in his new back yard and revealed he had already developed a new obsession on his neighbor in the final moments of the season. But viewers did not get to see who this mysterious woman is, as the series only showed her from the back with a giant hat obscuring her face. All we really know is that she loves to read... and that's it.

Although nothing is known about this woman who will clearly be a major part of a potential third season, most fans quickly agreed on the most popular theory about her: that she's actually Joe's mom. Given how prominently Joe's mom played into Season 2 through constant flashbacks, the theory seemed solid... but Penn Badgley had some bad news for all the fans who thought they figured out the truth. Badgley confirmed the mystery woman is not Joe's mom in a quote to Bustle: "She's definitely not his mom. I can say that."

Welp, that's certainly blunt. Badgley's remark completely shut down the most prominent fan theory about this mystery woman, which means You fans are back to square one when it comes to figuring out who this new obsession could be.

There's a chance that this is another brand-new character that caught Joe's eye, similar to how Beck and Love both did in their respective seasons, or this could be a woman that is connected to the past events in You. Maybe one of Beck's friends or even Beck's briefly mentioned sister could be under that hat, or could it be someone with a connection to Peach Salinger or Dr. Nicky? At this point, anything is a possibility.

For right now, though, fans are still waiting on Netflix to officially announce a third season of You. Maybe that potential announcement will also come with another hint about this mystery woman, because we really need another clue right now.