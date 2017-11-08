Elite Daily
"Thank You Hillary" Tweets On The Election Anniversary Are Emotional

In the wake of huge Democratic wins in the 2017 gubernatorial election, many Democrats are feeling a resurgence of hope for the future and thankfulness to Democratic leaders such as Hillary Clinton. This resurgence of hope, though, comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 presidential election, which Democrats viewed as a crushing loss. Still, progressives are finding hope and graciousness, taking to Twitter with "Thank You Hillary" tweets to mark the election anniversary.

Nov. 8, 2017, marks one year since 2016's presidential election day. Donald Trump won, which was a shocking upset for Democrats across the nation, making this a bittersweet anniversary a reminder of what was lost. Now however, Nov. 7, 2017 marks a historic election day for Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey, among other states. The election was a major win for women and minorities, with the first two Latin American and first Asian-American women elected in the House of Delegates in Virginia; the first female mayor, Joyce Craig, elected in Manchester, New Hampshire; and the first African-American mayor, Vi Lyles, elected in Charlotte, North Carolina, to just name a few of the wins.

With this positive news at the front, Democrats are sending messages of thanks to Clinton for the work she did to inspire future leaders, even if she couldn't crack that great glass ceiling last year.

Some people are now reassociating this day with hope and Clinton's inspiration, rather than with Trump's win.

And of course, with any #ThankYouHillary trending hashtag comes the opportunity to thank former President Barack Obama with the hashtag #ThankYouObama.

Some are hopeful that Tuesday's wins mean progress towards Trump's impeachment.

Whether that's true or not, people are using this newfound hope as a way to move forward and feel thankful, which is a super different reaction than people had last year.

An account called "Nasty Women Serve" even launched "Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service," creating a website where people can take action and get involved.

To which Clinton replied, "Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter!"

Another female figure receiving an outburst of support on Twitter is Danica Roem, who is the first out transgender woman to be elected as a Virginia legislator in Tuesday's election.

This was a major win for the LGBTQ+ community as well as for women. This win was especially legendary because Roem beat Republican lawmaker Bob Marshall in the election, who is known for proposing the "bathroom bill" in Virginia that would only allow people to use the bathroom that corresponded with the gender on their birth certificates, specifically targeting the trans community. The bill was replicated after North Carolina's bathroom bill, but failed to gather enough votes. Marshall also called himself the "chief homophobe" when referring to his anti-homosexual agenda. Needless to say, the irony of this win had people cheering on Twitter.

People also praised Roem for her respectful stance and response when asked about her opponent, Marshall.

Despite Marshall's bill specifically targeting Roem's community, and the two of them having conflicting values and agendas as lawmakers, Roem remained poised in her reply:

While many Democrats are cheering today, there is also a fair share who are anxiously waiting for the 2018 midterm election to really see change implemented. The 2018 election involves 36 states that will vote for state leaders and representatives, so it is bound to bring inevitable change. Whether that's a good or bad thing is unknown, but for now, Democrats are cheering for female and minority victories in politics and are using this anniversary to thank their one true president, Hillary Rodham Clinton.