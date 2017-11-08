"Thank You Hillary" Tweets On The Election Anniversary Are Emotional
In the wake of huge Democratic wins in the 2017 gubernatorial election, many Democrats are feeling a resurgence of hope for the future and thankfulness to Democratic leaders such as Hillary Clinton. This resurgence of hope, though, comes on the one-year anniversary of the 2016 presidential election, which Democrats viewed as a crushing loss. Still, progressives are finding hope and graciousness, taking to Twitter with "Thank You Hillary" tweets to mark the election anniversary.
Nov. 8, 2017, marks one year since 2016's presidential election day. Donald Trump won, which was a shocking upset for Democrats across the nation, making this a bittersweet anniversary a reminder of what was lost. Now however, Nov. 7, 2017 marks a historic election day for Democrats in Virginia and New Jersey, among other states. The election was a major win for women and minorities, with the first two Latin American and first Asian-American women elected in the House of Delegates in Virginia; the first female mayor, Joyce Craig, elected in Manchester, New Hampshire; and the first African-American mayor, Vi Lyles, elected in Charlotte, North Carolina, to just name a few of the wins.
With this positive news at the front, Democrats are sending messages of thanks to Clinton for the work she did to inspire future leaders, even if she couldn't crack that great glass ceiling last year.
When my four year old son, Mateo Ali said to me during the 2016 election that he wants to be @HillaryClinton when he grows up, that’s all I needed to hear to know how impactful she has been and will be on our country’s future. #ThankYouHillary from the bottom of my heart.— Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) November 8, 2017
We honor you today. You've created a tidal wave of women and girls that are inspired and hopeful. You've paved the way and opened doors. We're still here fighting for right and doing all the good we can because of you. #ThankYouHillary— Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) November 8, 2017
#ThankYouHillary for cracking the glass ceiling. It is our job to shatter it. We won’t let you down. #GirlPower pic.twitter.com/eY67svqcts— NastySassyGirl (@crissybpt) November 8, 2017
#ThankYouHillary for everything you have done for this country despite never getting the credit you deserve.— Brian Krassenstein🐬 (@krassenstein) November 8, 2017
Thank you Hillary for showing America a Woman can be stronger, better, smarter, and even receive more votes than a Man for President.
Thank you Hillary Clinton!
#ThankYouHillary for getting right back up and coming out of the wild.— HRC In The Wild 📚 (@HRCintheWild) November 8, 2017
Some people are now reassociating this day with hope and Clinton's inspiration, rather than with Trump's win.
I also want to say #ThankYouHillary. This is the anniversary of one of the worst days of my life, but today I feel like what you started with your campaign is being lived out. 2 trans women, multiple POC, a Sikh man all elected.— Rohit (@rvponders) November 8, 2017
#ThankYouHillary for being a role model to so many women. You are an inspiration and I am thankful for your strength. We're still with you!— OnlyMac (@OnlyMac24) November 8, 2017
And of course, with any #ThankYouHillary trending hashtag comes the opportunity to thank former President Barack Obama with the hashtag #ThankYouObama.
DEMOCRATS AND PROGRESSIVES WIN BY EMBRACING THEIR ICONS, NOT BY TEARING THEM DOWN.#ThankYouHillary#ThankYouObama pic.twitter.com/ZWRFKXfHul— Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 8, 2017
I just wanna say, #ThankYouHillary for standing up to Trump even when the media mocked you relentlessly.— UnOrdinary👑Bravenak (@bravenak) November 8, 2017
Thank you giving voice to our opposition to white supremacy and the patriarchy.
Some are hopeful that Tuesday's wins mean progress towards Trump's impeachment.
Whether that's true or not, people are using this newfound hope as a way to move forward and feel thankful, which is a super different reaction than people had last year.
Let this soak in! With Yesterday’s Democratic dominance in the congressional elections, we are one step closer to Impeaching President Trump. Thank you America & #ThankYouHillary— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 8, 2017
An account called "Nasty Women Serve" even launched "Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service," creating a website where people can take action and get involved.
One year ago, @HillaryClinton became the first woman ever to win the popular vote. Today, in honor of that legacy, we're launching the Hillary Rodham Clinton Day of Service.— Nasty Women Serve (@nastywomenserve) November 8, 2017
Find easy, quick actions you can take from anywhere: https://t.co/3v7d5Ifbr0
RT this if you're in. pic.twitter.com/FNIWUQO3Z6
To which Clinton replied, "Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter!"
Love this. What a great way to spend November 8th—or any day, for that matter! https://t.co/LOsg41xCya— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 8, 2017
Another female figure receiving an outburst of support on Twitter is Danica Roem, who is the first out transgender woman to be elected as a Virginia legislator in Tuesday's election.
This was a major win for the LGBTQ+ community as well as for women. This win was especially legendary because Roem beat Republican lawmaker Bob Marshall in the election, who is known for proposing the "bathroom bill" in Virginia that would only allow people to use the bathroom that corresponded with the gender on their birth certificates, specifically targeting the trans community. The bill was replicated after North Carolina's bathroom bill, but failed to gather enough votes. Marshall also called himself the "chief homophobe" when referring to his anti-homosexual agenda. Needless to say, the irony of this win had people cheering on Twitter.
Breaking: Danica Roem has become the first openly transgender person elected to a state legislature in American history, defeating one of the most notoriously anti-LGBTQ politicians in the country. What a night! Proud to be an American. #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/efgRa4IMKJ— Charles Clymer🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) November 8, 2017
Danica Roem didn't only win - she beat a vehemently anti-trans incumbent who called her "a guy who thinks he's a girl who wears a dress."— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 8, 2017
i hope danica roem writes a bill to stop bob marshall from using any bathroom, including the one in his own house— (ↀωↀ)✧ ฅ🦃 🎄🎄 (@Glittertooth) November 8, 2017
People also praised Roem for her respectful stance and response when asked about her opponent, Marshall.
Despite Marshall's bill specifically targeting Roem's community, and the two of them having conflicting values and agendas as lawmakers, Roem remained poised in her reply:
Danica Roem’s “I don’t attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now.” is one of the all time great political responses.— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 8, 2017
When asked about Bob Marshall, Danica Roem said “I don't attack my constituents. Bob is my constituent now.”— Pesach Lattin 🌠 (@pacelattin) November 8, 2017
While many Democrats are cheering today, there is also a fair share who are anxiously waiting for the 2018 midterm election to really see change implemented. The 2018 election involves 36 states that will vote for state leaders and representatives, so it is bound to bring inevitable change. Whether that's a good or bad thing is unknown, but for now, Democrats are cheering for female and minority victories in politics and are using this anniversary to thank their one true president, Hillary Rodham Clinton.