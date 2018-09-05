As the internet relentlessly reminds us, people have a lot of opinions they feel entitled to share all the GD time. And that definitely includes the very rude, inappropriate, and potentially very damaging comments on other people's bodies that social media trolls are always leaving on people's Instagram posts — especially, but not limited to, celebrities who are outspoken about body positivity and self-love. And if this bothers you as much as it bothers me, Tess Holliday's Instagram about "glorifying obesity" is sure to make you snap your fingers and clap with pride. Once again, Holliday has shut. The. Trolls. Down.

When Cosmopolitan UK released a beautiful cover of Holliday, it's unfortunately not that shocking that the commentary on the photos starting rolling in fast from all kinds of people — not the least of which was a public comment from British tabloid columnist Piers Morgan, who actually posted the Cosmo cover on his own Instagram, along with his not-so-hot take on the whole thing:

As Britain battles an ever-worsening obesity crisis, this is the new cover of Cosmo. Apparently we’re supposed to view it as a ‘huge step forward for body positivity.’ What a load of old baloney. This cover is just as dangerous & misguided as celebrating size zero models.

Apparently, Morgan didn't get the memo that body positivity isn't actually about "glorifying" anything; it's about the practice of self-acceptance in a world that constantly tells people how their bodies are "supposed to look,", the need for true representation of the vast differences in bodies, and it's also very much about realizing that all of us have personal agency over how we take care of our bodies — because, news flash, they don't belong to anyone else but ourselves. And what you look like, not to mention the state of your health, is nobody's damn business but your own.

Naturally, Holliday clapped back at Morgan by posting what I think has to be the best Instagram of all time. The model printed her gorgeous Cosmo UK cover on a sheet cake and recorded herself enjoying the crap out of it while Ru Paul's "Covergirl" played cheekily in the background. Holliday's Instagram caption read:

People who think I’m glorifying obesity are glorifying stupidity. I am pretty glorious though 💅🏻 Music is ‘Covergirl’ by @rupaulofficial 🎶 #effyourbeautystandards

And while some of the comments on Holliday's clapback post continued to be remarkably hateful and disgusting toward the model, the positives seemed to outweigh the negatives for the most part. One Instagram user commented,

This is my favorite video ever!! Eat that cake🍰 You’re only glorifying how amazing cake is and how happy and pretty people are that eat it.

Another user exclaimed via keyboard, "Yassss girl !!!! Thank you."

Now, Tess Holliday is certainly no stranger to rude comments on the internet, but she admitted in a recent interview that she didn't quite expect the huge splash that her Cosmo UK cover made. She told Good Morning America,

We didn’t expect it to go global, and for everyone to be talking about it.

She added,

Unlike Piers Morgan, I don’t need to troll people to stay relevant. I get to have an awesome job and do what I love and hopefully change people’s lives.

Here, here, Tess. And I, for one, sincerely hope you enjoyed that cake because damn did it look delicious.