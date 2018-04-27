Swedish DJ and producer Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, died on April 20. Sadly, he was just 28 years old, and the music community is still very much mourning his loss. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii," his publicist said. "He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given." If that's not heartbreaking enough, the woman he was dating at the time of his death has decided to pen a beautiful tribute to him and post it to social media for the entire world to see. Czech model Tereza Kačerová's letter to Avicii after his death is so gut-wrenchingly moving that it is guaranteed to leave you in tears.

While Avicii's personal life was relatively private, Kačerová wrote about their relationship in such great detail — their time spent together with her son, Luka, and how inseparable the three seemingly were.

Kačerová took to Instagram on Thursday, April 26 and posted a lengthy 13-page note about their life together, and how deeply saddened she is by this tragic news of Avicii's death.

She shared the reason why their relationship wasn't known to the public:

I was always very set on keeping our relationship private because I wanted it to be OURS and ours only and wanted no part in that madness. But I thought, if I’m going to share this with the world, it will be when I’m pregnant with our child. Ohhh how that plan went awry.

And she promised to always remind her son, Luka, of his time spent with him:

I used to tell you that Luka will never remember a life without you. Now I hope that he will remember his life WITH you. I’ll be there to remind him. I’ll show him the videos of him constantly calling out to you wherever he and I were.

And she concluded her love letter in a way that's equal parts beautiful and sad:

I read that before he died, Thomas Edison came out of a coma, looked upwards and said, "it is very beautiful up there". [I] take comfort in that. REST IN PEACE, TIN. Try to come back to Earth soon so that you and Luka can play together again. Love Tereza.

You can read the entire letter below, but be prepared to be weeping by the end of it:

My heart breaks for Kačerová and all that knew and loved Avicii, especially his friends and family.

His family released statements on his death, which were also so painfully sad to read. In their second statement released on April 26, they said,

Stockholm, 26 April 2018

Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight. Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive.

We love you,

Your family

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Our hearts go out to all that knew and loved Avicii. He was a brilliant and talented artist who will always be remembered, and his legacy will live on through his incredible work.