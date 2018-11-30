If you're looking for a quick hookup, then dating apps are amazing. All those possibilities in your pocket just waiting to be swiped on. But if you are looking for a relationship, well, that's where things get a little tricky — but not impossible, no matter how it might feel sometimes. As it turns out, the issue may simply be in your approach, because there are plenty of people like you who're looking for something less casual, but may not be sure how to go about telling someone on a dating app you want something serious.

In order to attract someone with similar interests, it's going take putting yourself out there and being honest about what you want. But just because it may be a little scary, that doesn't mean you shouldn't do it. After all, there is nothing wrong with looking for a real love, so don't be afraid to speak your truth. That being said, it can make you feel a little vulnerable, so I enlisted the help of some experts to help navigate these tricky dating app waters. Here is how they say to let people know that you're looking for something more serious than just a hookup.

If you want a serious relationship, don’t hide it. Giphy Eric Resnick, dating expert and profile writer, tells Elite Daily that one of the reasons it can be hard to meet someone who wants a relationship on dating app is because they weren’t really designed for serious relationships. “As a result, a lot of dating apps have people with mixed intent,” he explains. This, says Resnick is why it's essential to be clear about what you want from the start. “It is important to let people know where you stand or you will end up being approached by a lot of people who are just looking for a fling. You will also run the risk of being passed over because people might assume you aren't looking for something serious if you don't tell them.” Julie Spira, online dating expert and author of Love in the Age of Trump: How Politics is Polarizing Relationships, agrees — and says that if you want something more serious, you should put it out there right away. “I believe setting your intention and putting it out there front and center is important, especially if you’re looking for a serious relationship,” Spira tells Elite Daily. “We all know that dating apps have millions of profiles, and that your time is valuable, so in order to attract someone who is also looking for a serious relationship is a good use of your time and effort.”

Make it clear on your profile. Giphy Both of the experts agree that your profile is the perfect place to make your intentions and desires clear, so don’t shy away from being up front about it. “On a dating app, you’ve got a small amount of digital real estate to show your intentions, so I recommend keeping it simple and putting it in your bio,” Spira advises. “All you need to do is say, ‘Looking for a LTR’ or ‘Hoping to meet someone that could develop into a LTR’.” Being straightforward is a good way to improve your chances of matching with someone who wants the same things. However, being defensive about those desires is not, warns Resnick. “Don't be defensive and tell people to swipe right on you if they are looking for something casual, just be honest about your intent,” he cautions. “If you don't let people know why you are there, you can't be angry when the wrong people message you. It doesn't have to be a big deal unless you make it one.”