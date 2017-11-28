Teen's St. Jude Donation Tweet Goes Viral & Twitter Is Torn About How To Handle It

The song might say, "It's the most wonderful time of the year," but we all know holidays can be pretty stressful... and sometimes not so wonderful. Between cooking, buying, and decorating, it's easy to get caught up in the shuffle, but one college student decided to take a step back and focus on others this season. This teen's St. Jude donation tweet went viral, but the responses are completely torn.

Let's break it all down: Washington State University student Danni Messina was really affected when one of her friends and his grandmother spent Thanksgiving at his local St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. It was certainly different from the turkey dinner she was accustomed to. That's when she decided to take action. The 19-year-old told BuzzFeed News,

It hit me that a lot of kids have the reality of having to be in the hospital with their families. I feel so fortunate that I have everything I need. There are so many other families that need so much more.

Instead of waiting for the day to pass, she pledged to make a difference by giving. The teen took to Twitter to make a promise to St. Jude's: For every favorite and retweet she received, she would donate 25 cents and 50 cents respectively to the hospital. Elite Daily has reached out to Messina for comment but did not hear back at the time of publication.

The kind-hearted teen had intended to reach college friends and sorority sisters with her social media message. However, 190,000 retweets and 438,000 likes later, she owes over $200,000 as of Tuesday, Nov. 28 — a task she cannot fulfill. The tweet reads,

this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services

every favorite : $.25

every retweet : $.50

go give. go st. Jude!!"

this time of year is about giving - this year, I am giving back to St. Jude & the families who are supported by their amazing services every favorite : $.25 every retweet : $.50 go give. go st. Jude!! — (@danni_messina) #

Messina told BuzzFeed she was in shock to learn about her viral tweet, but couldn't possibly donate that much to the cause she cares deeply about. Just because she faced this unexpected roadblock didn't mean it was time to throw in the towel. She promised to pledge $1,000 of her own money, but in order to make up for any deficit, she started a GoFundMePage with the hopes of raising $50,000 for St. Jude's. As of Nov. 28, she has raised over $7,000.

Positive praise came pouring in.

@danni_messina What you're doing is great no matter how much you can donate. — (@_weeniehutjr_) #

@danni_messina Don't let anyone get you down. Being expected to be able to pay $171,750 on your own is crazy when you didn't think it'd blow up like this. You're still a beautiful human for wanting to donate!! I love that there are people like you who truly want to help. — (@hometowntroyee) #

But, since this is the internet, criticism soon followed.

@danni_messina @CianOSullivan9 Lol good luck. Maybe just donate on your own and not ask for attention in order to donate?? — (@siennasilver) #

@danni_messina @supherbyus "I'm going to donate my money based on how often you retweet this." 24 hours later - "Here's where you can donate your money - I'm broke. — (@mikecoliva) #

@danni_messina @remi_claire Let's see some proof here Dan — (@_tuckerhamilton) #

But this positive, compassionate teen isn't letting negativity slow her down. She is still urging people to donate and willing to do the same. She might've made a slight mistake with her planning, but she is trying to do some good.

Those interested in helping Messina reach her GoFundMe goal can visit the site and make a donation. For those looking for other ways to help sick children, there are other initiatives taking place this holiday season. All you have to do is go on Instagram. How easy is that?

If you're en route to a vacation, share the update with your followers with the hashtag #ThankfulForTravel and by tagging @STATravel. Beginning Thanksgiving weekend and ending on Giving Tuesday, STA Travel is donating $5 to Teen Cancer America's #ThankfulForTravel promotion for every photo posted. The ultimate goal is to help raise $1 million for the organization.

"STA Travel is thankful for travel every day of the year, but wanted to really emphasize it during the season of giving thanks and giving back," Tiffany Harrison, marketing manager at STA Travel, tells Elite Daily. "We’re keen to see other travelers showcase the moments that make them grateful for the opportunity to explore the incredible world that we live in — whether it’s when they hopped on a plane to study abroad or went trekking on their first solo trip, we want to celebrate every experience."

There are plenty of ways to show your support this holiday season. No need for Twitter wars — just give what you can and appreciate the good that's out there.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.