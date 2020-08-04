Season 16 of The Bachelorette will be the most dramatic ever. According to reports from TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, Clare Crawley quit the show after finding love with one of her contestants, Dale Moss, and Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams was tapped to take over as the lead. (Elite Daily reached out to ABC for comment and did not hear back in time for publication.) While nothing has been confirmed, here's what I do know: Tayshia Adams' zodiac sign makes her an ideal Bachelorette.

Adams was born on Sept. 4, making her a passionate, persistent Virgo. Those born between Aug. 23 and Sept. 22 aren't here to play games — they're here to win. Virgos have high standards for the people in their lives, and they hold themselves to an even higher standard, because why settle when you can thrive? Despite their modesty, Virgos tend to know exactly what they want, and that def seems true of Adams, who has a zero-tolerance policy for drama.

Like most Virgos, Adams is wise beyond her years, and she admitted during a March 2019 interview with Vulture that — if she were the Bachelorette — she wouldn't tolerate immaturity. "The guys would definitely have to be much older, I'd tell you that much," she said. "I require a little bit more life experience, someone who really knows who they are and still aren't trying to figure themselves out. Show up, or get out. No bullsh*t, let's go, I'm trying to find a husband!" Major Virgo mood right here.

Virgos may be overly critical at times, but it's only because they work hard and expect others to do the same. Instead of putting people down, Virgos like to lift others up, and there's nothing they love more than helping people become their best selves. After a troll told Adams to "close [her] legs" after she posted a sexy Insta in May 2020, her response was all positive vibes. "Why don't we just start being positive and only lifting up other women," she suggested. Virgos are unfailingly kind, which is why they always work to see the best in people (especially when that person is their partner).

Virgos don't do anything half-heartedly, which is why they dedicate themselves 100% to every opportunity, challenge, and relationship they have. While these self-sufficient folks don't need a partner to feel complete, they do appreciate having a person they can support and connect with on a deep, intellectual level. When asked by Entertainment Tonight in Feb. 2020 whether she'd been open to another appearance on Bachelor in Paradise, Adams was all for it. "No matter where life takes me, I am open to all opportunities," she said, later adding, "I would love to still interact with a lot of people in a beautiful way."

If the rumors are true and Adams is replacing Crawley, fans can likely expect a Bachelorette who's reliable, rational, and totally unforgettable.