Spoiler alert! During Part Two of her appearance on Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Tayshia Adams confirmed Brendan Morais is a front-runner on her season of The Bachelorette. The subject came up when Lindsay shared her theory that whoever the lead chooses for the first one-on-one date is likely to be a front-runner. For example, Lindsay's was with Peter Kraus, who wound up being a front-runner on her season and Kufrin's was with her front-runner Blake Horstmann. So, when Adams chose Morais, Lindsay paid special attention.

"There’s something about the first date... There’s an initial attraction that makes you give that person the first date card but then there’s something that surprises you on that date in a way that you never expected to be surprised with before and it’s a beautiful surprise and… you ladies know exactly what I’m talking about," Lindsay explained. "It’s something that carries you throughout your season that, no matter who else you start falling for, you say, ‘But… this first person I had a date with,’ because you surprised each other in a way that you thought, ‘Oh my God, this could actually work.’ And that’s what you hold on to. So Brendan is a person to watch ,because being past leads, we know how important that first date is. It’s not just reaffirming for the guy who gets it. It’s just the way that you are surprised by that person that you’re like, 'But Brendan.' 'But Blake.' 'But Peter.' We’ve all been there."

Kufrin agreed. "They're the ones you spend the most up-front time with," she concurred. "You really form such a bond, such a special connection with them that... for the most part, they’re the ones that make you have that switch in our brain where you’re like, ‘This is working. This is why I'm here, for this feeling right now.’"

Here's where things get extra interesting: Adams seemed to wholeheartedly agree. "Only you guys would know that though," she shared. "Only you guys would understand that feeling and be like, ‘I can identify with that’ because it’s true. I feel like that was definitely the turning point. Like, yeah, sure being The Bachelorette, it’s fun. Like, all these guys are here. But having the initial connection and being like, ‘Hold on a second. I’m feeling some type of way. This could possibly be something. I’m just gonna start leaning into it.' Yeah, you’re right."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Earlier in the episode, Adams explained what it was that made her connection with Morais feel so special. "We had a long discussion about being married and being divorced and all that kind of stuff," she said. "It was like the first time that I’ve had a conversation with a man that I feel like could truly relate to me. He kind of understood where my heart and my head has been. I was the first out of all of my friends to get married, so even going through the divorce process was so hard because no one could relate to me, no one knew what I was talking about, no one could even… except for, like, give me another glass of wine and rub my back, you know what I mean? Like, no one had any insight into that. I just remember sitting there and having him tell me exactly how he’s feeling. Like, how he dealt with it and what that meant to him. I swear to you, he was speaking the words that are just like everything I ever felt. We connected very deeply, very quickly."

She added with a laugh, "But also he’s super hot, he’s a really good kisser and I just had fun with him. Honestly, it was just this lightheaded, fun date that I was, like, I could do this. This is fun. I could get used to it."

Can't wait to watch her season unfold.