If she wants to quit her job as an influencer to pursue a new career in helping people get through breakups, I wouldn't be surprised — because Tayshia Adams' breakup advice for Clare Crawley and Dale Moss is pretty dang great. During a Feb. 2 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adams said she would advise the pair to "stay out of the media."

She explained, "Honestly, I would just say keep to your guys' selves. It is really easy to get wrapped up in wanting to have your voice heard and it makes it really messy." So, who should they be airing their grievances to? Adams recommended keeping their circles small. "You guys are both hurting right now, so just reach out to family and friends and ones you can confide in and stay out of the media," she suggested.

While she didn't confirm whether or not she's actually imparted any of these words of wisdom on Moss or Crawley since their split, Adams did note that she's reached out to Crawley. "I have not spoken to Dale," she revealed, before adding that she "did reach out to Clare." Honestly, I'm happy to hear Crawley has a pal checking in on her.

Adams isn't the only Bachelor Nation star imparting her wisdom upon the exes. During a Feb. 3 interview with the Nightly Pop, current Bachelor lead Matt James shared his thoughts on Moss and Crawley's decision to make their split so public. "I can only speak for myself, that's not something I would do," James said.

Former Bachelor star Ben Higgins has also shared his take on what went down. “Every relationship is different, right? Clare and Dale are different than other couples who have split, [for example], Becca [Kufrin] and Garrett [Yrigoyen], who had been together for a while,” Higgins told Us Weekly on Jan. 26. “The Clare and Dale thing seems super messy. And I feel like there were things going on that were not fair and were not right. And as a result, like, somebody ends up getting hurt deeply.”

Before that, on Jan. 21, Higgins made his #TeamCrawley stance clear during an interview with Access Hollywood. "That she found out they were parting ways when everybody else did, I think that's completely inappropriate on his part. I think it's so wrong that that's the way this went down," he said, referencing after Crawley's Instagram detailing her side of the split. "I don't know the behind-the-scenes and why they split, but there's nothing that could bring it up to a place where she would be blindsided publicly and have to respond publicly without knowing where they stood."

On Jan. 19, Moss announced his split from Crawley with a since-deleted Instagram that made it very much seem like a mutual decision. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he wrote. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself — something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Then, on Jan. 21, Crawley came out with her own statement claiming to have been blindsided by Moss. "I was made aware of a 'mutual' statement at the same time you all were, so I've needed some time to really digest this," she wrote. "Speaking for myself, my intentions with this relationship have always been very clear, so the truth is I am crushed. This was not what I expected or hoped for and I am still trying to process this."

Since then, both parties have taken to social media to give updates on how they've been doing post-split. “I’m getting to the point now where I’m trying really hard to come back from that [anxiety] and make a U-turn because it’s a dark place to be in when you’ve got a lot of stuff compiled on each other," Crawley shared during a Jan. 29 Instagram Live before adding, "I think when you open yourself up to share what you’re going through, not as a victim but as, like, vulnerability and more as just, like, the human side of you, with your friends, with your family, with the public, with people, as much as you want to share — mine more so happens to be a lot more public than most people — but I think when we share our struggles, it gives people the opportunity to relate to it and to share their struggles."

On Jan. 30, Moss took to Instagram with a tearful Live of his own. "The situation with Clare, it's f*cking sucked, you know," he shared. "And I think everyone looks for a right answer and a right way to handle these things... and there really isn't one." He later added, "This has been a learning experience for me," he said. "This has f*cking rocked me. I felt so many emotions and so much guilt, but also so much confusion and so much hurt ... I'm man enough to understand and realize [the] mistakes that I've done ... Trying to put pride aside, pray more and just try to make the best decisions now moving forward ... it takes time. All this sh*t takes time. At the end of the day, it's about doing what makes you happy ... F*ck my heart was just f*cking heavy, especially the last week."

Here's to hoping they're both able to heal in whatever way works best for them.