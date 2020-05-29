Across the country, people are turning out to protest the death of yet another black person at the hands of police, after the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In the early hours of May 29, Trump took to Twitter to apparently threaten protesters, but one person who wasn't having it — was singer Taylor Swift. She responded with a tweet of her own, calling Trump out by name — and Taylor Swift's tweet about Donald Trump and white supremacy does not mince words.

On May 25, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed during an incident with police in Minneapolis. Caught on video, one officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes, as three other officers stood by. All four officers were later identified and fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Following Floyd's death, activists organized protests in Minneapolis to demand that the officers involved be charged — protests which escalated throughout the week, as businesses were looted and fires broke out across the city.

In a May 29 tweet, Trump attributed the protests to a "total lack of leadership" in the city. "These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen," Trump added in a follow-up tweet, which said the military was on the way. "Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts," Trump added, which many perceived as a violent threat against protesters. The tweet was later flagged by Twitter for violating its rules against glorifying violence.

Hours later, Swift condemned Trump's threat and called him out for a history of white supremacy. "After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?," Swift tweeted. "‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump." Elite Daily has reached out to both Swift and the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

More to come...