Taylor Swift is notorious for hiding easter eggs in her lyrics and music videos, so fans know to question every project she drops. For example, after fans spotted the word "woodvale" on her Folklore album cover in July, they were convinced it was the name of a future record. Folklore's sister album turned out to be Evermore, making fans believe Woodvale was next in the lineup. Taylor Swift's response to the Folklore album trilogy theory has fans thinking she's definitely hiding something.

On Monday, Dec. 14, Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss fans' response to Evermore. She announced the record only hours before dropping it on Friday, Dec. 11, so fans were totally taken by surprise. One thing Kimmel had to question Swift about was the theory Folklore was actually an album trilogy. Fans came up with the theory after discovering the word "woodvale'" on Folklore's cover art. Since it was written in small, white letters, the phrase was barely visible, but Swifties, being the geniuses that they are, zoomed in and spotted it immediately.

"If we zoom in, we can see it says 'woodvale' there in the tree," Kimmel told Swift. "Online, people are going nuts now, saying that's the third album. You've not just recorded two albums, you're going for a third, and the third will be called Woodvale."

See the word hidden at the top right corner of the covert art below.

Swift said there was a good explanation for that, but it wasn't the one fans were hoping for. As it turns out, the word being there was just a mistake.

"When I was making Folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anybody the album title until right before it came out," Swift said. "I came up with a fake codename that had the same amount of letters as Folklore, chose a random name, chose Woodvale. Wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, I don’t actually want to have a title on the album covers and we forgot to take the fake codename off of one of them."

Fans weren't convinced it was just a misstep, however, and what Swift said next had them believing another album was definitely coming. Kimmel asked her if another record was in the works, and Swift responded with "Jimmy, I’m so tired. I’ve tired myself out."

That wasn't exactly a "no," so fans are taking it as a sign new music could be coming in 2021, or even by the end of the year.

Once Swifties come up with a theory, they don't back down.