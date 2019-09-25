Hannah Brown may have captured America's hearts during her time on The Bachelorette, but it appears she has a found herself a slew of new fans after her show-stopping Sept. 23 performance on Dancing With The Stars. After Brown whipped out a stunning performance to Taylor Swift's track "Lover," she had everyone talking, including Swift herself. Taylor Swift's reaction to Hannah B.'s "Lover" dance was all of us at home.

Yep, Tay not only caught wind of Hannah B.'s dreamy waltz to her ballad, but she sent her some high praise on social media after watching! The pop star took to her Instagram story on Sept. 24 to share a snippet of the performance. “Loving watching @hannahbrown dancing to ‘Lover’ on DWTS!! This performance is so pretttyy & twirly,” she wrote alongside the video clip. Between Hannah B.'s flowing, blue gown and her flawless dance moves, we can hardly blame Swift for taking notice of this routine!

There's no denying that Hannah B. has been slaying DWTS since the season premiere on Sept. 16, and after seeing her latest waltz, it's no wonder she's already staked out a spot as the front-runner. When it came time for Hannah to hit the stage during Monday night's episode of the ABC competition show, she and partner Alan Bersten performed a sultry Viennese waltz and displayed chemistry to the max. Swift wasn't the only one to rave over their moves. Chris Harrison gave the pair a standing ovation and judge Carrie Ann Inaba was sure to say that Hannah’s performance was “ridiculously good" and "whisked her away to another world." In fact, Brown and Bersten's score of 24/30 for the performance marked the highest one of the week.

We can only imagine how much Brown fangirled after seeing Swift's shoutout seeing as she's the ultimate Taylor Swift stan herself. Just three months earlier, Brown attended one of Swift's concerts and gushed about it on social media.

“Lived my best life last night,” Brown wrote on Instagram after catching Tay's live set at Wango Tango fest. Then, this past August, Brown once again got a chance to kick it with Swift on the set of Good Morning America and was absolutely beaming. These two stars' admiration for each other has friendship goals written all over it!

As a self-proclaimed Swiftie, it's no wonder Brown was on point for the entirety of her most recent routine. In fact, after she got off stage, she dished on how her love for Swift helped her feel amazing on stage.

"As a Swiftie, I was really feelin' it," she said. "Maybe that's why I feel like I did good!" she exclaimed when speaking with ET.

Brown has yet to respond to Swift's praise for her performance but we're sure she's riding high in Swiftie heaven right now. Between her "twirly" number and Swift's ultra-romantic lyricism, this performance was a fairy tale come to life. You can watch the performance in full for yourself below.