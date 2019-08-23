Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" Lyrics Will Give You All The Feels

Well OK, Taylor Swift. I see you. We all see you. Tay-Tay just unleashed her latest and greatest album, Lover, and Swifties are barely pausing their playlists to eat or use the bathroom. That's because they're fully engrossed in the melodies and words that accompany the 18 new tracks. Specifically, Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" lyrics.

Honestly, I didn't know what to expect when I saw this title blazoned across Ellen DeGeneres' arm in the "You Need To Calm Down" music video. Which summer are we talking about here, Swift? The one where you toured the world on your Reputation tour? The one following the famous "Imma let you finish" scandal? The one where everyone was still shipping you and Harry Styles so hard it hurt? (Just me?) Or are we talking about this current summer in the year 2019?

Using our context clues from the actual lyrics, Swift seems like she could be talking about her romance with Joe Alwyn, when she was working so hard to keep it a secret from the public. Swift sings about her lover's body being "new" and sings, "I don't want to keep secrets just to keep you."

What do you guys think?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fever dream high in the quiet of the night, You know that I caught it / Bad, bad boy shiny toy with a price, you know that I bought it / Killing me slow, out the window / always waiting for you to be waiting below / Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes, what doesn't kill me makes me want you more

And it's new, the shape of your body / It's blue, the feeling I've got, and it's / ohhhh / It's a cruel summer / It's cool, that's what I tell them / No rules, unbreakable heaven, but ohhhh / It's a cruel summer, with you

Hang your head low in the glow of the vending machine, I'm not buying / say that we'll just screw it up in these trying times, we're not trying / Cut the headlights / Summer's a knife / I'm always waiting for you just to cut to the bone / Devils roll the dice, angels roll their eyes / and if I bleed, you'll be the last to know

And it's new, the shape of your body / It's blue, the feeling I've got, and it's / ohhhh / It's a cruel summer / It's cool, that's what I tell them / No rules, unbreakable heaven, but ohhhh / It's a cruel summer, with you

I'm drunk in the back of the car / and I'm crying like a baby coming home from the bar / Said 'I'm fine' but it wasn't true / I don't want to keep secrets just to keep you / And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate / I scream for whatever it's worth, 'I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?' / He looks so pretty like a devil

And it's new, the shape of your body / It's blue, the feeling I've got, and it's / ohhhh / It's a cruel summer / It's cool, that's what I tell them / No rules, unbreakable heaven, but ohhhh / It's a cruel summer, with you

I'm drunk in the back of the car / and I'm crying like a baby coming home from the bar / Said 'I'm fine' but it wasn't true / I don't want to keep secrets just to keep you / And I snuck in through the garden gate / Every night that summer just to seal my fate / I scream for whatever it's worth, 'I love you, ain't that the worst thing you ever heard?'

In general, this album is a major departure from its big sister record, Reputation. Like in the beginning of her "ME!" music video, Swift is trying to tell fans she has fully transformed from the slithering snake she used to be called into a swarm of rainbow-hued butterflies. (A little on the nose for my taste, but whatever.)

The album is sure to set records, break hearts, and sell out what I assume will be an inevitable stadium tour. Congratulations, Taylor!