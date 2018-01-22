Taylor Swift Sent A Fan Wedding Flowers, & It’s Just So Sweet
You know who you can always depend on to give a heartwarming gesture and make someone else's dreams come true? Taylor Swift. The singer is known for her generous gestures to fans. And most recently, Taylor Swift sent a fan a wedding gift, and it's so beautiful.
It all started with Brittany Lewis' fiance's love for Taylor Swift, according to Cosmopolitan. Lewis knew that Alexas (aka Lexi) Gonzalez was the ultimate Taylor Swift stan, and they often jammed out to her hit single "Love Story." Gonzalez even played it at their proposal! Before their wedding, Brittany decided to make Gonzalez's wildest dream come true. She sent tons of messages to Swift in hopes that the singer would do something nice for their big day.
And to their surprise, Swift came through! "The Look What You Made Me Do" singer sent flowers and an accompanying note to their wedding on Jan. 12, and it couldn't have been any cuter.
On Jan. 14, Gonzalez uploaded a picture of the couple from their wedding ceremony, along with the note and flowers. The caption read, "Still In freaking shock that @taylorswift13 sent me and my amazing Hubby flowers on our wedding day! #LoveStory #SinceHighSchool #WeddingOfTheYear"
The note, you ask? Here's what it said:
*swoons*
According to the couple's Knot.com page, they've been together for nine years. Gonzalez wrote that Lewis adores flowers, and they both share a love for Swift's anthem "Love Story," so it's all just super ironic and adorable. Gonzalez wrote,
Swift has been quite the giver in the past.
On Dec. 22, 2017, E! News reported that Swift helped a homeless pregnant fan buy a house. The fan, Stephanie, met the singer at a show in Manchester and was told by the pop star that she wanted to help. Stephanie took to Swift's app, The Swift Life, to share her experience. She wrote,
And back in October 2017, Swift hand-picked around 100 fans to attend a private listening party for her album reputation. One user shared that they ate chicken nuggets and learned about Swift's childhood from her dad. She tweeted, "The last 7 hours consisted of listening to Taylor's unreleased album, eating chicken tenders whilst talking to her Dad about her childhood and getting to give Taylor the biggest hug."
She's literally amazing, you guys.
At this point, I think all of us are wondering, who exactly do we need to write to get a birthday gift? But seriously, all jokes aside, congrats to this happy couple. We can't wait to see what Swift does next!