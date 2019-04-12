Can you believe we actually made it to Taurus season? I mean... I barely survived March, and now with three planets stationing retrograde, the stargazing community can't help but shake in its boots. However, and on a much brighter note, Taurus season 2019 is upon us, which means everyone will have somewhere to lie their heads and also enjoy an entire astrological season where they can indulge in the pleasures of life. But before jumping into the essence of slow-moving Taurus, I have to tell you what comes to mind every time I think of this luxurious fixed-earth sign.

Have you ever seen Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette starring Kirsten Dunst? If you have, great; if you haven't, you're totally missing out. Anyway, it's no wonder both Coppola and Dunst were born under the Venusian sign of Taurus, given that the cinematography of this award-winning movie epitomizes the colorful riches that exist all around us. For instance, everything from the exquisite costumes to the Champagne's sparkling effervescence and luscious rose gardens all throughout the film are some of lady Venus' favorite things. There's a scene where Dunst falls asleep on a bed of grass, surrounded by daises, ultimately validating that the best things in life are free.

See what I mean:

Taurus Season: April 20 — May 21, 2019

When the sun enters slow-moving Taurus, the energy shifts from active, headstrong, and competitive to comfortable, patient, and pleasure-seeking. Venus is Taurus' planetary ruler, and the planet of love and beauty expresses itself physically and via sensual delights. (For the record, I know Venus also rules elegant Libra, but I personally believe Taurus exudes the essence of Venus a whole lot more.)

When the sun is in Taurus, it's almost as if you'll begin to see the world in 5-D and experience life through your five senses. Truth is, indulging in the finer things is always a plus, but the essence of Taurus simply can't see it any other way. So this can be a lovely time to kick back and relax as everything starts to feel a lot less stressful and way more easygoing. It is possible to feel lazy during this time? Perhaps... but it's more about doing what brings you most pleasure.

The Best Things In Life Are Free

Life is sweet during Taurus season, and if there's one thing I love most, it's the fact there is beauty all around us, and sometimes we're simply way too caught up in our mundane lives to notice. For instance, when was the last time you took a nap? Granted, easier said than done, right? I know we're all on that "9-to-5 just to stay alive tip," but when you do have a day all to yourself, what do you do to relax? How can you make the most of it?

Truth is, something as simple as closing your eyes and taking a deep breath is enough to remind you you're still alive. Activities that involve spending time in nature, lounging at home surrounded by your favorite plush pillows, and perhaps admiring something scenic covered in fresh spring blooms, are everything you should be doing throughout this astrological season. If you're not an outside person, well, who doesn't love to go shopping? I mean, I'm a firm believer in retail therapy, and well... if you can, don't hesitate to treat yourself, because you deserve it.

Uranus In Taurus 2019

Now, something else I want to mention is that Taurus is a fixed-earth sign, which means it absolutely loathes change; instability is a Taurus' worst nightmare, which is another reason why those born under this sign tend to be so stubborn. (Real talk: Have you ever tried arguing with a Taurus?!) It's important to maintain an open mind during this sensuous season, as it can be incredibly inflexible.

Last, but certainly not least, this will be the first time in the last 84 years when everyone will experience Taurus season alongside disruptive Uranus. This is a big deal, and for several reasons. For starters, the energy of Uranus is anything but stable, and you already know how stubborn Taurus can be. Secondly, you never really know what you're going to get with Uranus, since it's the planet of revolution and unexpected change. So be prepared for a very interesting time.

Taurus is a symbol of all things practical, stable, and materializing within our lives; Uranus, however, is freedom-loving, progressive, and rebellious. I believe everyone is about to experience a revolution in what they consider the most "practical." For instance, I'm almost sure the things you value, both personally and collectively, will change in the next seven years. Plus, the way you earn and spend money will also go through a flux during this time.

TBH, I have so many theories, but let's get through Taurus season first, and see what the sun sheds its light on.