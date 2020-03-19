Break out your dancing shoes, because Tate McRae's new video is going to make you want to use them. Not only is McRae an über talented singer, but she's got some serious moves. Tate McRae's "that way" music video puts her dancing skills on full display.

The rising pop star released her new visual on March 19, and it's hauntingly beautiful. In it, McRae sings about a friendship that's turned romantic, and her hard-hitting dance moves only amp up the intensity.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the video was actually choreographed by McRae herself. It's not exactly surprising, however, seeing as the singer began her career as a professional dancer, placing second runner up on Season 13 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance.

These days, it's all about the music for McRae, whose sights are set on a successful singing career. The Canadian-born musician released her debut EP all the things i never said in January, and it's captured a lot of attention in the months following. Most recently, McRae was invited to appear on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

You can see her stunning new video for "That Way" below.

TateMcRaeVEVO on YouTube

The track is all too relatable for those who have ever had a friendship slip into something more.

"We say we're friends but i'm catching you across the room," McRae sings on the track. "It makes no sense cause we're fighting over what we do/and there's no way that i'll end up being with you/but friends don't look at friends that way."

As McRae continues her journey to the top, the sky's the limit. Just last month, Tate was announced as YouTube Music’s Artist on the Rise, the platforms emerging artist program that "champions breaking talent and rising stars." In the year ahead, she's definitely on to watch, but, then again, it's almost hard not to.