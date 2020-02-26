Some musicians wait a lifetime for their big break, but in the digital age, 15 seconds can change someone's entire career. At least, when they're on TikTok. The app, which is used to create short lip-sync videos, comedy clips, dance videos, and more, has put many artists on the map in such a short time. While there's some truly bizarre and, um, unique TikTok tracks out there, the best ones all seem to be catchy and have a shareable quality. These are the top 12 viral TikTok songs that will never get old.

Since the inception of the TikTok app in 2017, hundreds of songs have taken flight thanks to the viral nature of the app. Among generation Z, who have claimed TikTok as their own (despite parents everywhere hopping aboard the bandwagon), TikTok has become part of their music culture. Whether there's a rising artist who made an ultra-danceable hit, or an established artist who finagled their way onto the app, there's an entire generation of kids making content to these songs. And while it seems like every day there's a new viral track surfacing, some of these bops are so good, they have true staying power and crossed over into the mainstream.

1. Lil Mosey - "Blueberry Faygo" Try not to dance when you hear "Blueberry Faygo," and you'll fail. Lil Mosey has several full-length albums under his belt, but "Blueberry Faygo" is easily his most successful single yet after it took off big-time on TikTok. Lil Mosey on YouTube The song got the viral dance treatment, with thousands of TikTokers taking on the "Blueberry Faygo" dance challenge. All that buzz helped the track make its way onto the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 54. TikTok Viral on YouTube

2. Arizona Zervas - "Roxanne" It's hard to talk about viral songs without mentioning Zervas' 2019 track "Roxanne." Tik Tok It on YouTube There's no doubt TikTokers are familiar with the song because of the viral dances, makeup tutorials, and more TikTok content connected to the song, and that, no doubt, helped it become a national hit. It reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot Rap Charts, and was played incessantly on commercial radio. ArizonaZervasVEVO on YouTube

3. K Camp - "Lottery (Renegade)" If you think about TikTok culture, K Camp's viral track is probably one of the first things that comes to mind. Tweens, teens, celebrities, and everyone in between danced to "Lottery" on TikTok and the track has been nearly inescapable since it's release. KCampVEVO on YouTube It's all thanks to the "Renegade" dance 14-year-old Jalaiah Harmon created on Instagram that the song swiftly became a staple for TikTokers to recreate. In fact, K Camp himself even thanked her.

4. Roddy Rich - "The Box" Roddy Ricch on YouTube Compton rapper Roddy Rich released his catchiest track yet with "The Box," and thanks in part to TikTokers' serious dance moves (and plenty of silly videos too), the track has racked up tens of millions of streams. TikTok Mail on YouTube

5. Lil Nas X - "Panini" Lil Nas X is the unofficial TikTok king, and after the success "Old Town Road" had on the platform, he struck gold again with "Panini." LilNasXVEVO on YouTube The ultra-viral track has been the soundtrack for over 200,000 TikTok videos, including one from Jason Derulo.

6. Willow - "Wait A Minute!" Despite Willow's track dropping originally in 2015 before TikTok even existed, the song took on new life in 2020 when it resurfaced on the app and got errrybody dancing. Willow - Topic on YouTube More than a million TikTokers jammed out to the 5-year-old track, making it even more popular the second time around.

7. Y2K & bbno$ - "LaLaLa" Y2KVEVO on YouTube "Lalala" opens with one line: "Did I really just forget that melody?" and it's become one of the most recognizable lyrics on TikTok. You'll find some true gems when scouring the 1.4 million videos created to "Lalala."

8. Doja Cat - "Candy" Doja Cat is practically TikTok royalty at this point. Her quirky songs make the perfect soundtrack for TikTok content, and this one, in particular, had more than 6 million people make TikToks to it... casual. dojacatVEVO on YouTube The song inched its way up the Billboard Hot 100 to the 86th spot, and the TikTok dances created to it were next-level. MEmeZ on YouTube

9. Doja Cat - "Say So" If anyone's worthy of being on this list twice, it's Doja Cat. The singer has had multiple hits go viral thanks to TikTok, "Say So" being one of them. dojacatVEVO on YouTube The song's viral dance had everyone learning the moves, including beauty blogger James Charles.

10. Kyle & Lil Yachty - "Hey Julie" WORLDSTARHIPHOP on YouTube Kyle and Lil Yachty are certified superstars in their own right, but a little TikTok love never hurt anyone. Their smash "Hey Julie!" got a major boost when 650,000 TikTokers made videos to it.

11. Saweetie - "My Type" Official Saweetie on YouTube Saweetie earned her first No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Songs airplay chart with "My Type," and TikTok was definitely partially to thank for that. The song was the backdrop for some of the funniest TikTok videos to date.