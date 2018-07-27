All right, people, listen up closely. I know it's almost the weekend, and you have blocked everything other than your weekend plans out of your mind, but I have something incredibly important to add to those plans: Tarte's July 2018 Friends & Family Sale. Yeah, sorry to report that you're probably gonna have to choose between buying brunch and buying a load of new makeup, but life is full of tough choices, you know?

Oh, by the way, you'll have some even tougher choices to make during the sale itself... because you'll have to choose between everything. Yes, starting in the early evening of Sunday, July 29, and going through Friday, August 3, every single thing on Tarte's website is on sale for 25 percent off. Yes, that means you can snag some of Tarte's coveted new arrivals, like the Rainforest of the Sea™ Sizzle Eyeshadow Palette ($36, tartecosmetics.com), the Rainforest of the Sea™ Quench Hydrating Primer ($32, tartecosmetics.com), or the Limited-Edition Love, Trust & Fairy Dust Eye & Cheek Palette ($39, tartecosmetics.com) using the code "BESTIES" online.

And don't think I forgot that you can also grab Tarte's fan-favorite Shape Tape products on sale as well! However, there's a catch. Prices for the Shape Tape line will only be reduced on the first day of the sale (Sunday, July 29). So if you're looking to finally hop on the Shape Tape train or you're just looking to grab another bottle (or 6) of your shade (me @ myself), you better clear your schedule this Sunday evening. You've got a date with your computer, your credit card, a discounted Shape Tape line, and Tarte.

If you're an international Tarte customer and you're worried you won't be able to join in on the Friends & Family Sale, fret not, fam. According to the brand, the sale is valid for international customers as well. We can all spend our various currencies on more makeup!! GREAT!!

But wait! I have more good news! There's a way for you to save even more than 25 percent on your purchases. (God, is that you?) According to Tarte, if you're a member of the loyalty program, Tarte Rewards, and you're logged into your account during the sale, you'll get another 10 percent off your purchase when you use the BESTIES code. Damn, it's like Christmas.

Now, if you're an indecisive person like me and you don't even know where to start when it comes to what you should buy, might I recommend Tarte's Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation ($39, tartecosmetics.com)? The brand recently expanded the shade range to a lovely 40 shades, and the formula contains SPF 15. We love a good complexion protection moment!

Now, as you head out to enjoy your weekend, let's just go over the basics of this sale one more time so you don't forget anything. Starting on Sunday, July 29 (in the early evening), through Friday, Aug. 3, Tarte's Friends & Family sale will give you 25 percent off everything on the site when you use the code BESTIES. Shape Tape is only on sale for the first day, and international customers, you're in on this, too. And finally, Tarte Rewards members get an extra 10 percent off their order using the code as well.

Get it? Got it? Good.