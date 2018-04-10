Ah, you’ve gotta love springtime, if not for the beautiful flowers and rainbows it brings then for the insane discounts it prompts retailers to give their customers. Case in point: Tarte’s Friends & Family Sale, which kicked off today, is fresh AF. From now until April 12, you’ll be able to get 25 percent off everything — yes, everything — site wide, so look through your makeup back real quick and take an inventory of all your products that are getting low. All you have to do is enter the code “TARTEBFF” at checkout and watch the savings roll in.

This sale is especially exciting because of what Tarte as a brand stands for. It's dedicated to providing products that are cruelty-free and vegan, meaning it doesn't test on animals and will never include parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, or gluten in any of its offerings. Beyond that, Tarte is known for creating products that are actually effective and high quality, so what’s not to love? My personal favorite is the Cheek Stain in Tipsy ($21, Tarte). Not only does it leave you with a super dewy complexion, but it also smells fruity and amazing — if I was a toddler, I have no doubt I would try and eat the stuff.

Here are a few of my other favorite Tarte products that I'd recommend looking into while you shop the sale.

Brilliant Impact

This palette features six pigment powder and cream shades that will help you sculpt and illuminate like a pro. What's more, 10 percent of all its proceeds will go to the Global Fund to fight AIDS with (RED).

Hide and Don't Seek

This stuff has a cult following for a reason. It's known to conceal redness, blemishes, and the like unbelievably well, yet doesn't feel cakey or greasy on your skin. It's blendable, won't flake, and won't look super creasy.

Splash Zone

This waterproof mascara promises to lengthen, curl, volumize, and condition, rendering it the ultimate quadruple threat. And it comes in a tube shaped like a mermaid tail so yes, sold.

Photo Finish

As someone who used this finishing powder religiously while in college, I can say it's one of the best ones out there. It holds makeup in place super well through pretty much any weather (I've sweated bullets in it while waiting for the subway to come in the dead of a New York summer and my makeup remained nearly perfect) and doesn't feel heavy or cakey at all.

Sheen Queen

Featuring 12 warm shades, including matte and metallic options, this eyeshadow palette is like the makeup version of desert terrain. Perfect for Coachella? Yes. Perfect for basically any day ever? Affirmative.

Magic Stick

This three-in-one facial cleansing stick is the ultimate convenient beauty product. It includes a clarifying cleansing gel as well as microexfoliants, meaning it'll scrub away dead skin cells and other impurities while giving your complexion a deep clean. It also promises not to strip away skin's moisture, so it'll leave you with an extra dewy complexion.

Optical Illusion

As described by Tarte, this lipstick (which comes in six shades!) "combines eye-catching optic effects with buttery-smooth conditioners." It comes in four texture finishes, from duochrome and glitter to metallic and iridescent, and will give your pout a shimmery, otherworldly quality. You can layer it over other lipsticks to give them an out-of-this-world appearance.

Pot o' Gold

These shimmery shadow pots come in nine shades and boast loose powder that, once applied, emits an awesome mirror-effect on your lids. From a rich gold to a smoky gunmetal, there's a shade that'll make you shine for any style and occasion.