Today is a great day to be alive, and I’ll tell you why. First, today is Wednesday, which means we only have two-and-a-half more days until the freakin’ weekend. Second, today is the only day that Tarte Cosmetics' 2018 Custom Kit sale is being offered for only $63 total, meaning you get seven full-size products for less than what you’ll spend on a round of shots this Friday night.

If I were you, I’d stop what you’re doing at work right now and hop on this one-day-only opportunity. We’re talking $200 worth of Tarte goodies for just $63, people! So, what exactly does one get with this deal, you ask? Well, the first step of the seven-step process is choosing the kit bag. You get to choose between two makeup bags: a multi-color sequin bag or a flamingo sequin bag. If you already have a thousand makeup bags in your possession (**raises hand**), you can always re-gift this item and fill some other goodies in it as a sweet holiday gift.

The next stop on our custom Tarte kit creation train is choosing a foundation. The four choices include the Shape Tape Matte Foundation ($39, Tarte Cosmetics), Clay Stick Foundation ($39, Tarte Cosmetics), Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation ($39, Tarte Cosmetics), or Amazonian Clay Airbrush Foundation ($36, Tarte Cosmetics).

Yes, these are all full-size foundations, with the Shape Tape Hydrating Foundation being one of the brand's best-sellers. I really love that they offer a variety of foundation coverages and finishes when choosing your kit.

After you’ve selected your foundation finish (and shade), you move onto the “complexion” category. Here, you’ll choose between the Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer ($12, Tarte Cosmetics), the Hamptons Weekender Contour Palette ($19, Tarte Cosmetics), the Rainforest of the Sea Radiance Drops ($32, Tarte Cosmetics), or the Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Highlight Contour Palette ($19, Tarte Cosmetics). I think this is the most difficult category to choose from, because I want every one of these and know I would use them all up.

The next category involves the cheeks. You get to choose between the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush ($29, Tarte Cosmetics), Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Highlighter ($29, Tarte Cosmetics), Limited-Edition Blush & Glow Blush & Highlighter ($30, Tarte Cosmetics), or the Twinkle Stick Highlighter ($30, Tarte Cosmetics). I love all of the Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush shades that I’ve tried, but since you can’t beat a good highlighter blush duo, I’d probably pick the Blush & Glow Blush & Highlighter.

The fifth stop on our journey brings us to the lips. We get quite a selection of shades and formulas, including the Limited-Edition Color Splash Hydrating Lipstick ($18, Tarte Cosmetics) (packaging is so pretty), the Tarteist Quick Dry Matte Lip Paint ($20, Tarte Cosmetics), the Tarteist Holographic Lip Gloss ($17, Tarte Cosmetics), or the Tarteist Creamy Matte Lip Paint ($20, Tarte Cosmetics). Many of these shades skew on the darker side, likely because winter is coming (!) and everyone prefers to match their lip color to the darker, colder seasons.

After choosing one of the 27 lip colors, we move onto the eyes category. Choose between eight products, including the Tarteist Metallic Shadow ($10, Tarte Cosmetics), Sex Kitten Eyeliner ($20, Tarte Cosmetics), or the Tarteist PRO Cruelty-Free Lashes ($12, Tarte Cosmetics) to name a few. You're offered two different metallic shadow choices that come in different shade ranges (and also seem to have different packaging, too!).

Finally, we move onto the finishing touch — mascara. Our choices here include the Limited-Edition Maneater Voluptuous Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics), the Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics), the Gifted Amazonian Clay Smart Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics), or the Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara ($23, Tarte Cosmetics). The Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara is one of Tarte's best-sellers and is definitely one of my all-time favorite mascaras! You must try!

Running from today, Nov. 7, until tomorrow, Nov. 8, at 6:59 a.m., this incredible deal will not last long, and I urge all you Tartelettes to get your hands on your own custom kits before they go!