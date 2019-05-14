Big-box stores have been seriously stepping up their game as of late when it comes to their sartorial offerings, adding a slew of diverse brands to their repertoires that blend affordability and style. Case in point: Target's summer 2019 collection, which boasts 1,500 pieces from an array of trend-conscious brands and has absolutely everything you'll need to outfit your warm weather wardrobe. The best part? Every single item retails for under $45, meaning you won't feel a shred of guilt when you inevitably go on an uncontrollable shopping spree upon seeing the offerings. I think they hit the bullseye with this collection, don't you agree?

In my opinion, the best part about the new launch is its swimsuit offerings. There are tons of silhouettes to choose from (bikinis, one-pieces, monokinis, strapless, and high-waisted included) and enough prints to keep your style fresh all summer long, and at under $40 a pop they're some of the cheapest swimsuits out there. The selection of dresses is also worth mentioning but you really can't go wrong with anything in the drop. Peruse some of the best pieces below to get an idea of just how ace it is and then treat yourself to your favorite selections.

That '80s Show

Women's Strappy Side Bralette Bikini Top $15 | Target Buy Now

Women's Strappy High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom $18 | Target Buy Now

Uber bright colors? High waisted bikini briefs? It doesn't get more '80s than that! This suit will ensure you light up every beach you step onto.

The White Stripes

Women's Plus Size Striped Short Sleeve Linen Shirtdress $30 | Target Buy Now

Nothing is fresher than the color combination of light blue and white, especially when it comes in striped linen form. This dress is the epitome of a breezy summer outfit dream and can be dressed up with heeled sandals or down with white sneakers in a flash.

The Braid-y Bunch

Straw Multi Colored Box Crossbody Bag $33 | Target Buy Now

Straw accessories are having a moment so why not put a unique twist on the trend and rock it in rainbow form? This braided bag boasts a snap closure and lined interior — it's the ultimate bright convenience piece.

Prairie Girl

Women's Printed V-Neck Strappy Button Front Tiered Maxi Dress $30 | Target Buy Now

The Americana trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon, so go ahead and get in on it by grabbing this tiered maxi dress Featuring beautiful microprints and button detailing, it screams relaxed cool.

Hoop Star

Two Part Translucent Acrylic Disc Hoop Earrings $6 | Target Buy Now

Find me a more iconic duo than hot pink and tangerine, I'll wait. These translucent acrylic hoops are equal parts chic and playful and would add a pop of cheery color to any look.

In Full Bloom

Women's Floral Print Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Wrap Dress $30 | Target Buy Now

You can never go wrong with a red dress, especially when it boasts a wrap silhouette and oversized floral print. Perfect for brunch and date night alike, this is a must-have summer staple.

Buckle Up

Women's Neida Eva Two Band Slide Sandals $13 | Target Buy Now

Like Birks, but rubbery. In other words, your new favorite sandal.

Suit Up!

Women's Plus Size Lace-Up Back One Piece Swimsuit $40 | Target Buy Now

Earn your stripes in this multi-color one-piece.

Ray Of Sunshine

Women's Sleeveless Strappy V-Neck Mesh Tiered Sheer Maxi Dress $28 | Target Buy Now

If this isn't the most perfect festival dress on earth then I don't know what is.

Seeing Spots

Women's Plus Size Leopard Print Pleated Midi Skirt $22 | Target Buy Now

The neon green waist tie absolutely makes this skirt.

To The Brim

Women's Panama Hat - Universal Thread™ Brown $17 | Target Buy Now

Not into the cowboy boots trend but still want to channel your inner country girl? This straw hat is the perfect compromise.