Today has been a good day for Target shoppers. Not only did the Bullseye-branded retailer announce it would be adding a slew of new clean beauty products to its shelves but it also released a wave of new wearable styles. Another drop of Target's summer 2019 clothing collection has officially hit and it's better than you could have hoped. From animal print and floral dresses to graphic tees and every day basics, it's got everything you'll need to round out your warm weather wardrobe in style. The best part? Absolutely everything from the collection is under $40, so nothing is off-limits.

Target has been on a roll as of late, expanding its plus-size offerings, releasing legitimately fire swimsuits, and collaborating with designers like Vera Bradley. It's come a long way since the days of its now-defunct Mossimo line, and it's only getting better. Take a look at the just-released summer items and you'll see what I mean. You'll be able to find an outfit for literally any event you've got coming up, which for a big box retailer is pretty big. Below, I picked out 10 ace styles from the collection that deserve a special shoutout, but head to target.com to see all of the new arrivals.

Bike Babe

Women's Leopard Print High-Rise Bike Shorts $12 | Target Buy Now

'80s style biker shorts might be the comfiest trend of summer 2019, and this pair comes in a graphic animal print. I'd pair it with platform Dr Martens boots and an oversized graphic tee for a slightly edgy look.

Power Flowers

Women's Printed Sleeveless V-Neck Front Button-Down Shift Midi Dress $30 | Target Buy Now

Whether at the office or in a bar, this dress would make a major statement. Dress it up for a night out via strappy black heels or wear it with sneakers for a more casual vibe.

All In One

Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Button Front Utility Romper $31 | Target Buy Now

You've gotta love the easiness of a romper and this one looks beyond comfy to boot.

Fine Prints

Women's Printed Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse $23 | Target Buy Now

The trapeze shape of this shirt looks ace with the tie neckline, while its two prints come together in perfect contrast.

City Of Angels

Women's Short Sleeve Los Angeles Cropped Graphic T-Shirt $13 | Target Buy Now

Wear anything tie dye and you'll be rocking one of summer's biggest trends. Wear anything tie dye with a graphic print on top of it and you'll be perennially cool.

Go Green

Women's Plus Size Halter Neck A Line Dress $40 | Target Buy Now

The ultimate summery dress! It's mini green floral green print pairs effortlessly with its delicate ruffle detailing, and the asymmetrical hemline adds a breezy effect.

In Stitches

Women's Wide Straight Leg Ankle Length Pants $35 | Target Buy Now

White exposed stitching on brown cropped pants? Who knew I'd be so obsessed!

Wild Thoughts

Women's Plus Size Animal Print Short Sleeve Round Neck Knit Babydoll Dress $22 | Target Buy Now

The comfiest leopard dress ever, perfect for rocking literally every day.

Denim Daze

Women's Zip-Front Denim Midi Skirt $22 | Target Buy Now

This denim skirt is perfect. Not only is its hemline the ideal length, but the cool zipper detail makes it feel decidedly modern and new.

Garden Party

Women's Plus Size Floral Print Strappy V-Neck Lace Trim Cami $16 | Target Buy Now

This silky floral shirt makes for a great daytime top, but pair it with a leather mini skirt and black heels and you've got the perfect look to go dancing in. The best part is that its lightweight material will ensure you don't get too hot.