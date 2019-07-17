Target's Summer 2019 Clothing Collection Has A Ton Of Ace New Buys For Under $40
Today has been a good day for Target shoppers. Not only did the Bullseye-branded retailer announce it would be adding a slew of new clean beauty products to its shelves but it also released a wave of new wearable styles. Another drop of Target's summer 2019 clothing collection has officially hit and it's better than you could have hoped. From animal print and floral dresses to graphic tees and every day basics, it's got everything you'll need to round out your warm weather wardrobe in style. The best part? Absolutely everything from the collection is under $40, so nothing is off-limits.
Target has been on a roll as of late, expanding its plus-size offerings, releasing legitimately fire swimsuits, and collaborating with designers like Vera Bradley. It's come a long way since the days of its now-defunct Mossimo line, and it's only getting better. Take a look at the just-released summer items and you'll see what I mean. You'll be able to find an outfit for literally any event you've got coming up, which for a big box retailer is pretty big. Below, I picked out 10 ace styles from the collection that deserve a special shoutout, but head to target.com to see all of the new arrivals.
Bike Babe
Women's Leopard Print High-Rise Bike Shorts
$12
Target
'80s style biker shorts might be the comfiest trend of summer 2019, and this pair comes in a graphic animal print. I'd pair it with platform Dr Martens boots and an oversized graphic tee for a slightly edgy look.
Power Flowers
Women's Printed Sleeveless V-Neck Front Button-Down Shift Midi Dress
$30
Target
Whether at the office or in a bar, this dress would make a major statement. Dress it up for a night out via strappy black heels or wear it with sneakers for a more casual vibe.
All In One
Women's Plus Size Short Sleeve Button Front Utility Romper
$31
Target
You've gotta love the easiness of a romper and this one looks beyond comfy to boot.
Fine Prints
Women's Printed Sleeveless V-Neck Blouse
$23
Target
The trapeze shape of this shirt looks ace with the tie neckline, while its two prints come together in perfect contrast.
City Of Angels
Women's Short Sleeve Los Angeles Cropped Graphic T-Shirt
$13
Target
Wear anything tie dye and you'll be rocking one of summer's biggest trends. Wear anything tie dye with a graphic print on top of it and you'll be perennially cool.
Go Green
Women's Plus Size Halter Neck A Line Dress
$40
Target
The ultimate summery dress! It's mini green floral green print pairs effortlessly with its delicate ruffle detailing, and the asymmetrical hemline adds a breezy effect.
In Stitches
Women's Wide Straight Leg Ankle Length Pants
$35
Target
White exposed stitching on brown cropped pants? Who knew I'd be so obsessed!
Wild Thoughts
Women's Plus Size Animal Print Short Sleeve Round Neck Knit Babydoll Dress
$22
Target
The comfiest leopard dress ever, perfect for rocking literally every day.
Denim Daze
Women's Zip-Front Denim Midi Skirt
$22
Target
This denim skirt is perfect. Not only is its hemline the ideal length, but the cool zipper detail makes it feel decidedly modern and new.
Garden Party
Women's Plus Size Floral Print Strappy V-Neck Lace Trim Cami
$16
Target
This silky floral shirt makes for a great daytime top, but pair it with a leather mini skirt and black heels and you've got the perfect look to go dancing in. The best part is that its lightweight material will ensure you don't get too hot.