You never really need an excuse for a Target haul, but the chain's newest holiday offerings are reason enough to hit "add to cart." Case in point: Target’s 2020 holiday cat houses by Wondershop. In addition to Target's cute AF decor for your own festive aesthetic, you can also upgrade your fur baby's holiday. If you're ready to make your feline friend feel pampered, check out the newest cat scratchers that'll also add a festive touch to any room.

Target’s holiday cat houses by Wondershop launched in late October, and they'll be available while supplies last. You might remember the themed scratchers from last year, and thankfully, they were such a hit that Target introduced six new ones, and they include so many cute choices to give your feline their own holiday spot to hang out. You can grab the cat houses online or in-store throughout the season, with prices ranging from $15 to $35.

One of the standouts is the Wondershop RV Cat Scratcher House. For $14.99, your cat can hang out in an adorable cardboard RV and scratch to their heart's content. With a red, green, and white exterior, plus illustrated lights, it looks like your fur baby is ready to hit the road.

The Double Decker Holiday Present Tower Cat Scratcher House by Wondershop is an adorable two-story take on holiday gifting. This cat house includes corrugated cardboard scratching boards inside its two levels. Shaped as a festive stack of presents, with red, green, white, and blue topped off with a silver bow, the house accommodates up to two cats at a time and sells for $34.99.

One of the other new options for 2020 is the Wondershop Winter Lodge Cat Scratcher House, which sells for $16.99. With both a bottom and a roof level, this cat house features a festive winter lodge design with red windows, a green roof, and pine trees.

Target is also selling other festive cat houses, like a Double Decker Theatre Cat House, a red Present Cat House, and a Double Decker Christmas Tree Cat House.

