While you were blankly drinking your morning coffee and trying to stay warm from out of your covers, Target casually dropped its biggest swimwear collection ever on Tuesday, Jan. 21. And let me tell you, summer 2020 is starting to look a whole lot better with the 1,800 new swimsuit styles for under $70 at Target. The mass retailer never disappoints, and this collection is proof.

After traveling from Australia to Miami to Brazil, according to the brand, Target's team has determined all the swimwear trends about to dominate 2020 — and they made them affordable. There is snake print, texture, solids, and ultra feminine styles; there is literally a bathing suit for every single one of your summer fantasies. Not to mention, most styles are available in sizes XS-XL and 14-26, offering a perfect fit to a wide range of body types. Hell, you won't even find a single retouched image in the campaign photos. Price- and morally-conscious, this Target drop literally has it all. And it's available on their website right now.

If there's one thing I've learned from my long relationship with Target drops, it's that things sell out super quickly. As 1,800 is quite a bit of swimwear to scroll through on a weekday, here is selection of some of the best Target suits for under $70. Can't you feel the summer sun's warmth? Almost?

Sexy One Piece

Ever since the awkward days of camp, the one piece has held a certain layer of unease for me. It just makes me feel like like I'm 12 again. Well, not anymore.

These are not your prepubescent one pieces. The two suits offer little cut outs that allow you to show a show a bit of skin while still rocking a classic style. I can hear the waves now.

Snake Skin

Snake skin is trending across the board in fashion. Be it belts, sandals, skirts, bags, snake skin is everywhere. So bring it to the beach, and soon you'll be sunning yourself on a rock, too.

To complete these looks, get the bottoms here and here for $20. The black-and-white pattern will stand out against your summer glow, while the uniqueness of the snake print will make you pop against the umbrellas and towels. The two-toned print also makes the tops easy to mix and match with your favorite bikini bottoms.

Leopard Print

For those that are not satisfied with just snake print, Target's got you covered, too. To feel your fiercest, try a leopard print bikini.

Animal print is still popping, and it adds flair to everything. These tops are the perfect way to fuel your fantasy of being a cat lying in a sunlight puddle. Mix and match with any solid color bottoms to live your most fearless life.

Tie Dye

Whether at the pool, beach, or a friend's rooftop, blending in is not always the mood. Target really has thought of it all with this groovy, '70s-inspired tie dye bikini. Turn heads and look radical wherever you spend your summer.

Get the matching bottoms for $20 here and here, or match with nearly every color of solid bottoms. Not only is the pink and yellow design so cute, but this bikini top has a lace-up closure at the back to provide a secure fit, as well as straps for those who like a little extra support.

Crochet

Forget your grandmother's crochet and embrace the new. Seen on runways at Jil Sander, Fendi, and Marni, crochet tops, dresses, and bralettes are trending for 2020. Be ahead of the summer rush, and get your crochet now.

The sunrise color palette of this top make any complexion shine. Made with soft material, you will feel all kinds of comfortable wearing this trendy top up and down the boardwalk.

Bold Print

In my opinion, everyone needs one swimsuit they can just throw on, know looks cute, and don't have to think about. The best way to achieve that effortless summer look is a bold print. It's interesting, eye-catching, and all you have to do is put it on.

The dainty strap details, peek-a-boo back cutout, and light colors keep this suit decidedly feminine and sweet, and the painterly print is more unique than a regular floral. All in all, this suit has every detail to make you feel unique, soft, and bold.

Hawaiian Shirt

Nothing says vacation like a Hawaiian shirt, so there is no better pattern to reach for when picking out bathing suits. It screams, "I'm here for a good time."

This red, floral print is punchy and reminiscent of the old Hawaiian shirts you know and love. The cute cap sleeves give a vintage flair to this top while also providing more sun protection. The tie-up front lets you adjust your level of support, making this bikini top the perfect, easy beachwear.

Black Bottoms

With all these fun, colorful prints and patterns, you might also need swimwear staple. Simple, laced-up black bottoms work with any top out there and provide their own spice with a little peek-a-boo moment on the sides.

These bottom are high-waisted, offering a little more coverage, while still showing off some skin. The laces are adjustable to provide the perfect fit, and let's be real: These really do go with literally everything. Just be forewarned about interesting tan lines.

For every kind of summer day, Target has the suit for it. Hot Girl Summer Part Two, here we come.