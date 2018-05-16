Taraji P. Henson's Engagement Ring Is A Serious Stunner & You Need To See It

Empire fans, rejoice! Our girl, Cookie, is finally engaged! This past Mother's Day, her boyfriend of over a year decided to make it official with his BAE by popping the question. And I am just SO happy for her. Although the star has, for the most part, kept notoriously quiet about her love life, it's clear that she loves him deeply. And, I'm not saying ring size correlates to the quality of the relationship, but Taraji P. Henson's engagement ring just goes to show he's not messing around when it comes to his love for her.

Before we start discussing the ring, let's get to the bottom of who her new fiancée even is. Henson's love is none other than Kelvin Hayden, a gorgeous 34-year-old Super Bowl-winning NFL cornerback who used to play for the Chicago Bears.

This past Monday, he decided to pop the question to his smoking hot 47-year-old BAE, Henson, while they were out to dinner. She posted an image of their hands along with this sweet caption:

I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!! 😩😩😂😂😂#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS 💍💋

OK, I know that wasn't the clearest picture in the world but you can still tell that thing glimmers like there's no tomorrow!

But, if you want a closer look, don't worry.

CHECK THIS STUNNER OUT:

I don't know about you, but I think I could see this thing glittering from a mile away.

After her initial Instagram announcement, Henson posted an awesome video of her sharing the great news with her friends along with the caption:

I love my friends!!!! @joerich77 and @lisa_logan SO BASICALLY Y’ALL KNEW WHEN WE WERE ON THE ISLAND!!! 😩 😂😂😂🙏🏾💋💋💋

YOU GUYS. LOOK HOW HAPPY SHE LOOKS! I am so pumped for her, it's unreal.

If you're a diehard Henson fan and you're shocked by the news, don't be embarrassed. It's only because she's been known for keeping quiet about her love life. During an interview with Yes Girl! podcast, she explained:

You know, I’m not the type to blast my personal business, but you know, I think that it's important for people to know that I’m happy. I’m very very happy. I just am. We’ve been together for two years. And no one would really know that because I don’t blast my info like that but I’m very happy.

Seriously. She's super happy. In an adorable interview with PEOPLE during her performance on Lip Sync Battle Live this past January, she divulged:

He’s watching right now. I just got off FaceTime with him. He was like, ‘Baby, I’m watching right now!’ It doesn’t make me nervous, because he supports me. He’s just, like, my number one fan. There for support. What I love is that he doesn’t really pay attention to it all. He loves me for me.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Henson's story, before she became the star we know and love, she moved to California as a 26-year-old woman with $700 in her pocket and a toddler in her arms.

Her story is truly inspirational and it warms my heart right up to know that she got her very own love story as the cherry on top of her success.

