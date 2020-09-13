Get ready to add a sweet treat to your fall lineup that'll pair perfectly with your daily PSL. Talenti's new Pumpkin Pie Gelato is a limited edition product that features pie crust pieces and brown sugar sauce to really bring the classic dessert to life in a new scoop-able form. Here's how you can get your hands on the new item this season.

Talenti’s new Pumpkin Pie Gelato is part of Talenti's Layers line, which features the brand's beloved gelato mixed in with ingredient layers that perfectly pair with the flavor. The Pumpkin Pie Gelato flavor is made with real pumpkin, bits of pie crust, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg, so that you can enjoy the classic autumn dessert in a frozen fashion. To find a location near you selling Pumpkin Pie Gelato, you can use Talenti's product locator here.

Talenti released Gelato Layers in March 2019. All the flavors in the collection feature five super rich layers with tasty chunks, such as cake, cookies, or truffles. They also include lots of sauce. There are plenty of other varieties you can try out in the Layers line, such as Vanilla Fudge Cookie, Salted Caramel Truffle, Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake, Black Raspberry Vanilla Parfait, Peanut Butter Vanilla Fudge, and Mint Fudge Cookie. You can find the products in select grocery stores nationwide selling anywhere between $5.49 and $6.49 per jar.

Though this is the first time the seasonal variation is being offered in the Layers collection, the brand has also has a seasonal Pumpkin Pie flavor as part of its core line of gelato. The fan-favorite flavor features spiced pumpkin gelato with a brown sugar swirl and real pie crust pieces. You can find the product at national retailers such as Walmart. One pint of the gelato costs $3.42.

