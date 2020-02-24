There comes a time in every swiper's dating app journey when the monotony of it all can start to take its toll. If you've been online dating your heart out but feel disheartened by the results (or lack thereof), rest assured you're not alone. Experiencing dating fatigue after being in the online dating pool for a while is totally normal, and could be a sign that it's time to take a break from dating apps. According to Jenna Birch, the strategic advisor for Plum dating app, devoting an excessive amount of time to finding a match isn't sustainable.

"It's not a test or a race to see how fast you can find a new flame," Birch previously told Elite Daily. "You can go on a dating hiatus, and just focus on yourself. Constantly scanning rooms and browsing apps for new dating prospects can make single life less fun." Even if you're enjoying the excitement and variety that dating apps offer, it's always important to make time for yourself outside of the dating sphere. So, if you suspect it may be time to take a step back from dating apps, here are some signs that pressing "pause" could be the right move.

1. You Feel Pressured. When arranging a date for the weekend starts to feel like just another stressful task on your to-do list, this could mean you're putting yourself out there a bit too much. "A lot of people feel pressure to always be out there constantly and that if they snooze even for a second, they will lose," well-being coach Shula Melamed previously told Elite Daily. "It is beneficial for you to bring your best, most energized and cared for self to the table — if you need to take a break to do this, so be it."

2. You Feel Unmotivated To Meet Matches. According to Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman, feeling unmotivated by the process of dating is a tell-tale sign it's time to slow down. Perhaps you're, "exhausted by dating, from not replying to messages, [or] even not wanting to show up on dates," Edwards previously told Elite Daily. "[Maybe], you just haven’t had any enjoyable or memorable experiences in a long time." If this is the case, focusing on yourself for a while might be the best course of action.

3. Putting In The Effort Doesn't Feel Worth It. Shutterstock Let's face it: Getting the most out of dating apps can take a significant amount of effort. "[If] you’ve been trying too hard to make things happen and [have] no results to show for your efforts," this is another sign that it may be a good idea to avoid dating apps until you're feeling more optimistic, said Edwards.

4. The Idea Of Being Set Up Sounds Exhausting. You know you're experiencing some major dating fatigue when the idea of being set up on a date by a friend or family member still sounds like way too much work. Meeting new people is the cornerstone of finding eligible matches, so if you're unable to get in a positive headspace about it, don't force yourself. "If the suggestion of a set up with even the most eligible sounding of prospects makes you feel more drained than energized, it could be time to take a moment for yourself," agreed Melamed.