You can get a seriously innovative bite at Taco Bell this spring. Taco Bell's new Triplelupa is an upgraded Chalupa that'll only be around for a limited time this season. Here's how you can get your hands on the meaty menu item before it vanishes.

If you're already a fan of the chain's Chalupa — which comes with tomatoes, a three-cheese blend, lettuce, and beef in a fried flatbread shell — you'll want to give this next-level creation a shot. The Triplelupa has the longest shell in Taco Bell history with three mini Chalupas. There's even double the amount of seasoned beef as compared to a regular Chalupa as well as three sauces for each of its mini shells: Nacho Cheese, Chipotle, and Cheesy Chipotle, which is a mix of the two. The new bite sells for $3.49 plus tax, although pricing depends on the location. The new Triplelupa will be available at participating Taco Bell restaurants nationwide beginning Thursday, March 12 for a limited time. To find a restaurant near you, check out Taco Bell's store locator.

The Triplelupa is the most recent upgrade to the classic Chalupa, which was introduced in 1999. The chain also rolled out the Baja Chalupa in 2000, the Double Chalupa in 2017, and the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa in 2019. Fans couldn't get enough of the toasted taco, which had a shell with aged cheddar cheese baked into it.

Courtesy of Taco Bell

While you're swinging by the chain to grab your Triplelupa this spring, make sure to also give Taco Bell's new Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries a try. They rolled out to participating U.S. locations at the end of January. This upgrade to classic Nacho Fries combines seasoned fries with a whole slew of tasty toppings: shredded cheddar cheese, nacho cheese sauce, shredded chicken, reduced fat sour cream, pico de gallo, and most notably, buffalo sauce drizzle. Like the Triplelupa, the Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries will only be available for a limited amount of time, so you'll want to hurry in to Taco Bell ASAP.