Earlier this month, you most likely caught wind of the fact that Taco Bell is nixing a total of nine items from its menus nationwide as of Sept. 12. Honestly, it was pretty devastating to hear the news that the Double Tostada would no longer be available for all of my late night T-Bell runs, but, I digress. To fill the void, the chain is releasing a new bite that's bound to fulfill any and all of your cravings. I haven't even gotten to try Taco Bell's new Toasted Cheddar Chalupa yet, but it's safe to say it already has the key to my heart.

At some point or another, you've probably tried Taco Bell's OG Chalupa Supreme, which — according to a Taco Bell press release sent to Elite Daily — was initially introduced all the way back in 1999. It combines all of your favorite taco ingredients in a soft, fried flatbread. TBH, I have dreams about the Chalupa Supreme sometimes. However, the chain is giving its OG menu item a major glow-up, by introducing the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa that's so, so cheesy. With triple the cheese, it's truly everything I could ever want in one crunchy treat.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

Prepare yourselves, because the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is about to get your mouth watering. According to a press release, it envelopes your choice of meat (seasoned beef, chicken, or steak) with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and sour cream into a shell with aged cheddar cheese baked right onto it. It's going to be released nationwide for a limited time as of Sept. 12, and it's pretty safe to say my stomach is READY.

Oh, my.

The Toasted Cheddar Chalupa costs $2.49 on its own, and will also be available in $5 Boxes. According to the press release, the boxes come with a Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, two Crunchy Tacos, and a medium soda. Also those in Charlotte, North Carolina will be able to try the new Bacon Club Toasted Cheddar Chalupa, which takes the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa shell and fills it with grilled chicken, avocado ranch sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. These will be available for a limited time, costing $3.29. Keep in mind that these prices vary by location, though, so you may want to check with your neighborhood Taco Bell restaurant before purchasing.

Courtesy Of Taco Bell

In the press release, Taco Bell's Chief Food Innovation Officer, Liz Matthews said they like getting creative, and since cheese is so crave-able, they know it's bound to be popular.

According to the press release, Matthews said:

At Taco Bell, we get excited by the ‘what if’s’ we can dream up and bring to life for our fans - and the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa is an example of just that. We know cheese makes everything better, and baking aged cheddar into the shell of an already iconic product is a game changer our fans will love.

While I know getting over Taco Bell's nine fallen menu items is bound to be hard, the new Toasted Cheddar Cheese Chalupa is about to make grieving ten times easier. I don't know if you're prepared for that crunch, though — it's about to rock your world.