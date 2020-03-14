Mornings are about to get a whole lot spicier. Taco Bell released some new breakfast options that are filled with flavor, and they're looking like some delicious, savory bites. Taco Bell's new Toasted Breakfast Burritos are here and they'll help you start your mornings right with eggy, cheesy goodness.

On Thursday, March 12, Taco Bell released a new Toasted Breakfast Burrito Menu that includes three options that start at just $1. Available nationwide at participating locations, Taco Bell is selling the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito, the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito, and the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Breakfast at Taco Bell is available from opening until 11 a.m. local time, but you might want to check with your local Taco Bell to verify opening hours and make sure it's a participating location prior to ordering. Note that prices also vary by location.

While each of the new breakfast snacks sound equally as crave-able, the lowest priced option, starting at just $1, is the Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burrito. Wrapped in a toasted tortilla, this cheesy bite comes with eggs, nacho cheese sauce (yeah, you heard me right), and sausage.

The Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito features twice as much scrambled eggs inside as its cheesy counterpart, a three cheese blend, pico de gallo, potato bites, and your choice of bacon or sausage. The Grande Breakfast Burrito starts at $2.79 à la carte or $4.99 if you order it as a combo with a hash brown and a medium soft drink. You can also order the Grande Toasted Breakfast Burrito with steak as a substitution for bacon or sausage, for the starting price of $3.49 à la carte or $5.69 as a combo.

The final item is the Hash Brown Toasted Breakfast Burrito, which includes eggs, a three cheese blend, a hash brown stuffed inside, and your choice of bacon or sausage. It starts at $1.99 à la carte or around $4.19 as a combo with another hash brown and a medium soft drink.

Taco Bell's Toasted Breakfast Burritos' official release follows a test of all three burritos in Nashville, Tennessee store locations back in August 2019. Obviously, the breakfast items were a huge success, since they're now available as standard menu options.

The new burritos are the latest additions to Taco Bell's breakfast menu. Don't forget, you can still snap up Taco Bell's Breakfast Crunchwrap, a side of Hash Brown, the 2 or 12-pack of Cinnabon Delights, the Mini Skillet Bowl, and the Mountain Dew Kickstart Orange Citrus.

If you're stopping by for lunch, the fast food chain also announced the new Triplelupa, available as of Thursday, March 12 at participating locations nationwide. The new bite takes inspiration for its previous Chalupas, creating a shell of three mini Chalupas, filled with seasoned beef and three different sauces.

With three new toasted breakfast choices at Taco Bell, you might decide you're more of a morning person than you thought. Nothing can turn a bad morning around like a burrito stuffed with hash browns.