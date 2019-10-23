There is always something to celebrate this time of year. For instance, Halloween, sweater weather, and PSLs — but what about free tacos? OK, so free tacos aren't always something I think of when fall rolls around, but you can still score yourself a free bite with Taco Bell's 2019 Steal A Base, Steal A Taco promotion. That's right, Taco Bell is giving away free tacos very, very soon.

Missed out on National Taco Day on Oct. 4 this year? Not a problem, Taco Bell has your back. The fast food chain is giving away free tacos on Oct. 30. Why, you ask? Taco Bell announced the return of the Steal A Base, Steal A Taco event, and one awesome Major League Baseball (MLB) player did us a solid.

There have been seven total MLB players to steal a base since the creation of the event in 2007, according to the MLB website, and the latest is Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals. It happened way faster than fans anticipated in Game 1 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros.

Seriously, this was the fastest base steal in Taco Bell's Steal A Base, Steal A Taco history: Turner stole second base three pitches into the game. Not only that, but he was the first batter of the 2019 World Series, so fans barely had to wait in anticipation for the good (and tasty) news. Thanks to Turner, free tacos were made easy.

Taco Bell announced the event via a commercial and on its official YouTube page on Oct. 9. MLB's official Twitter account shared video of the steal that won it all for taco fans everywhere.

To get your free taco thanks to Trea Turner stealing that base, you'll need to know the details.

All you need to do is visit a local Taco Bell on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time, and a free Doritos Locos Taco is all yours. If you aren't sure is that time frame works for you, you can place an order on TacoBell.com or the Taco Bell app if you have a registered Taco Bell account. Order online or through the app from 12:00 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. Oct. 30 and pick it up in store to get the deal.

The offer excludes delivery orders and you can only get one per person — plus, Oct. 30 is the only day that this redemption deal is on. So if you've got too many plans, you may want to cancel one to squeeze this in.

If you're feeling thirsty on Oct. 30, you can also pick up the Baja Blast Birthday Freeze, a limited-edition celebration version of the Baja Blast Freeze. The Baja Blast Birthday Freeze was released on Taco Bell's menu this month, after first appearing at the The Bell: A Taco Bell Hotel & Resort in Palm Springs in August 2019.

So, come Oct. 30, you can grab your free Doritos Locos Taco and pick up a refreshing freeze while you're at it. Delicious frozen goodness and a Doritos Locos Taco — can it really get any better than that?