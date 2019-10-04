K-Pop fans everywhere were shook when Korean supergroup "SuperM" — dubbed "the Avengers of K-Pop" — were first announced on Aug. 7. The "Avengers" title is being used because SuperM is made up of über-talented idols from different established K-Pop groups, like SHINee's Taemin, EXO'S Baekhyun and Kai, NCT's Taeyong and Mark, and WayV's Ten and Lucas. For the past three months, anticipation was definitely high to see what SuperM was all about and now that time is finally here. SuperM has officially debuted with their single "Jopping." Interesting title, huh? You know what's even better? SuperM's "Jopping" music video! You have to watch it because it will totally blow you away.

SM Entertainment first revealed a teaser for the music video on Sunday, Sept. 29. The clip basically looked like it was something straight out of an action movie because it included intense back-to-back shots of the SuperM members riding helicopters, walking down an empty country road, racing each other in the most luxurious cars and motorcycles, and popping out of military tanks. I'm not kidding. The clip was only 30 seconds long, but it had me out of breath with everything that went down in that short amount of time.

Watch the teaser for "Jopping" below.

See what I mean? The teaser was so jam-packed with action shots that it totally looked like a movie. That's how you knew the "Jopping" music video was going to be good.

Now the "Jopping" music video is here in full and it's even more intense and action-packed than the teaser, which I didn't think was possible. Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Ten, and Lucas certainly aren't messing around and this music video shows it. These guys really are an incredibly talented group of individuals and I know they've all gained a lot of new fans now.

You can watch the "Jopping" music video below.

Besides some cool action shots, the video also shows fans snippets of the hard-hitting choreography for "Jopping." Although the video didn't show the whole choreography, I'm sure fans will see it the group begins their North American tour in November. What? A tour already? Yup. SuperM will be touring all across the U.S. and Canada beginning next month and will be touring all the way through 2020. These guys are going to be really busy these next few months.

You can check out SuperM in the following cities:

November 11- Fort Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

November 13 - Chicago, IL, United Center

November 15 - Atlanta, GA, Infinite Energy Arena

November 17 - Washington, DC, EagleBank Arena

November 19 - New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

January 30 - San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

February 1 - Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

February 2 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center

February 4 - Seattle, WA, ShoWare Center

February 6 - Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

The "Jopping" music video did predict SuperM will be selling out stadiums one day, so why not start with an arena tour this year to get things going? Keep SuperM on your radar because these guys are just starting out!