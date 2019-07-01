For the person who loves the the dog days of summer from the tan, radiant skin, and the salty beach waves, to the fruity cocktails, then Sunday Riley's Summer Box is right up your sunny beach alley.

Sunday Riley's latest quarterly subscription box is chock full of beauty products, tools, and accessories to help give you the best summer yet. The box will become available on Tuesday, July 9 exclusively on SundayRiley.com and will retail for just $95, even though the box has a value of $350.

Now, for what's in the box of summer fun. Sunday Riley packed the box with their very own Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment, and A+ High-Dose Retinoid Serum. So you can look forward to a clear, bright, and smooth complexion all summer long.

Then, after using the Sunday Riley products to clarify your skin, you can top off your glowy summer look with Tan-Luxe's The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops on your face and body. When using the tanning drops, simply mix in with your moisturizer and apply to clean, dry skin and watch as your tan develops over a period of eight hours. Perfect for achieving a bronze glow without the harmful UV rays that can lead to sun damage.

For those warm summer nights when your slip dress needs a little accessorizing, you can look forward to receiving the Lena Bernard Delfina Cuff Bracelet in the box.

If you love beachy waves but don't love summer's humidity that leads to frizz, then you can take advantage of R+Co's Foiled Frizz and Static Control Spray that will combat frizz and flyaways while locking in your style.

Nothing says summer like a fizzy citrusy cocktail and thanks to the W&P Design Cocktail Kit in Italian Spritz you can have the refreshing cocktail syrup to mix the drink up — just add prosecco.

If your makeup tools are in need of a reset, you can cop four full-size makeup brushes to apply foundation, concealer, blush, highlighter, and eyeshadow with Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Brush Set.

To protect your pout and add a little touch of color when you're out in the sun, you'll be grateful for the Coola Mineral Liplux SPF 30 Organic Tinted Lip in Skinny Dip. In need of a good beach read? Say You Still Love Me a novel by K.A. Tucker is included in the box and it's a light romantic novel about a high-power female exec who runs and rekindles a flame with her first love.

Finally, if you love the smell of florals and cannabis then you'll want Boy Smells Scented Candle in Kush to light up your home all summer long.

So if your life needs an extra touch of summery vibes, then Sunday Riley's Summer Box will do just that thanks to its amazing full-size products and affordable price. No matter if you'll be spending your summer oceanside or stuck in a cubicle, this box will help bring a little more fun to your summer.