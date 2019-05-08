Every frequent flyer knows that there are a handful of things you absolutely need to bring with you on a flight. I'm someone who's on a plane at least every other week, and I rely on my go-to packing list to make sure I don't forget anything. (After all, I want to do everything I can in order to feel super comfortable on a long-haul flight.) From the perfect travel pillow to hydrating skincare, I bring the essentials that'll make my flight much more enjoyable. The Sunday Riley Travel Box was created to give you all of those things in one package.

Each Sunday Riley quarterly subscription box contains not only fan-favorite products from the brand, but also some faves from other companies that make the box complete. In honor of their partnership with United Airlines — and the season of summer travel rapidly approaching — this quarter's box is themed around travel. Here's what you need to know.

First and foremost, the box comes with a ton of Sunday Riley goodies — and for such a steal, too. The box includes some of the best products from the line for a fraction of the price. It comes with three individual packets of their Ceramic Slip Cleanser, so you can get rid of dirt on your face before or after a flight. It also has travel sizes of the cult-favorite Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment, which is a hydrating serum, and the Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, which is an amazing moisturizer.

Finally, the kit comes with a brightening Auto Correct Eye Cream, so that you'll step off the plane looking well-rested. All of the Sunday Riley products come in a handy branded travel pouch that was seriously made for the 'Gram.

Along with the Sunday Riley products — and in addition to The Globetrotter's Handbook journal (which was created by the Sunday Edit Team) — the box includes a variety of other goodies you'll want to bring with you when you travel. It has a Savvy Sleepers satin travel pillowcase, which you can slide over the provided United Airlines cooling gel travel pillow.

Other treats in the box include a power bank luggage tag from Calpak so your devices can stay charged on-the-go, and a Harry Josh Pro Tools Premium oval brush so you can flatten out any stray hairs before you step off the plane. It also has a chic towel from Sand Cloud, which is especially perfect for long beach days and picnics, and even doubles as a blanket on the plane. Finally, the box contains melatonin supplements from Hum Nutrition so you can catch some Zs on the flight, and a tiny portable bluetooth speaker from KREAFUNK.

All in all, the box ensures that you'll have everything you need to make your next adventure a successful one. You can grab one from Sunday Riley's website for just $95, which is a true steal, because according to the website, the whole box is worth $385! Make sure you grab one fast.

You best believe that I'll be using everything in the box on my next trip. I'm ready for the best flight of my life now, please and thank you.