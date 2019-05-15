'This the season for uber bright everything and summer 2019 makeup trends prove it. One especially pigmented look centers on neon eyeshadow, and lots of it — think lids covered from tear duct to outer corner in solid highlighter-like hues, or blasts of blinding shades at the inner corner of each eye. Designers with the likes of Christian Siriano, Ashish, Alice + Olivia, Byblos, Chromat, and more all tried out the electric trend on their spring/ summer 2019 runways, proving that going all out with your seasonal makeup look is most definitely du mode.

Not that this even needs pointing out, but the neon trend is perfect for festivals. Whether you want to rock it in minimal form via colorful mascara or a vivid cat eye or you decide to embrace it with a color blasted lid, it'll add a bright touch to a day of dancing and sun. In order to help you get your neon look sorted, we enlisted the help of two makeup artists to show us how they interpret the trend. One version reads decidedly mermaid while the other has a sunset feel to it. Pick your vibe, follow along with the how-to below, and get ready to shine.

Summertime Breeze

Mehron Makeup Marketing and Product Expert Pamela Faller was behind the cooler mermaid-esque look and to achieve it she used Mehron's Prisma Blendset in Breeze ($17, mehron.com).

1. Begin by dipping a small detail brush into water and working it into your chosen color within the palette (Faller used the acid green) to create a creamy consistency. Lightly dab a small amount of the hue on the inner corner of your eye and then gently buff it out for a fun pop of color. From there, apply a classic black cat eye with liquid liner.

2. Bump up your look by highlighting your black winged liner. Choose a bright shade from the palette (the shade you put on your inner corners will create a cohesive look) and follow along the top of your winged liner by starting from the inner corner of the eye and working out towards the tip of the wing. This will instantly add drama and make your winged liner stand out.

3. Take it to the next level with colored mascara! After applying two coats of Mehron's Brazen Mascara ($13, mehron.com) dip a clean spoolie into water and work into a different shade in your Paradise Makeup AQ palette. Brush it over the bottom lashes for a creative way to draw attention to them and add custom color.

Summer Sunset

The second look was created by makeup artist Katie Perez and basically transfers the dreamiest sunset you've ever seen right onto your lids. To achieve the look, snag Mehron's Prisma BlendSet in Sunset ($17, mehron.com).

1. Wet an angled brush with water and dip it into the deep purple shade in the palette until it has a creamy consistency. Use this to create a classic winged eyeliner. Also apply this shade to the outer third of your lower lash line.

2. With the same dampened angled brush, dip into the light purple shade in the palette and smudge it along the entire lower lash line. The only hard line should be the wing on the top, make sure to use water and a clean brush to buff and blend the lower lash line and inner corner.

3. Dip a dampened domed shadow brush into the yellow shade in the palette and press the color on the inner corner of the eye. To create a watercolor-like effect, use your damp brush to buff outward making sure all edges are soft and diffused. Then, go back in and pack on a second layer of yellow just at the tear duct to add intensity and create the perfect ombre.

4. Finish the look off with two coats of Mehron's Brazen Mascara ($13, mehron.com) to the top and bottom lashes and you are ready to go!

Which look will you go for?