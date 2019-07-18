Steph and Ayesha Curry always have each other's backs, especially when they're being trolled on the internet. On July 17, after Twitter users began teasing Ayesha for her dance moves in a video, Steph Curry defended Ayesha Curry in the most clever way. TBH, it's a shame she was being bullied in the first place, as all she did was, literally, the Milly Rock.

It all started when Ayesha was celebrating the grand opening of her fourth restaurant, International Smoke, in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, July, 17. It was a big occasion for her, so she did the Milly Rock to celebrate. Why the heck not? It's her restaurant, and she deserves to celebrate however she chooses. I mean, hello, has no one heard of a victory dance? As E! News reported, local New York radio station HOT97 shared a video of Ayesha doing the dance in her restaurant on Twitter. And when Twitter users started dragging the 30-year-old for her dancing, Steph stepped up.

The replies to the video ranged from GIFs insinuating that she was a bad dancer, to the outright rude, "Steph did this chick a favor when he married her," one user wrote.

Sadly, that wasn't even the worst of it. "Why!!! Can’t this woman just be happy, thankful and great full she has her husband who loves her so much, he always has her back ...her beautiful children why isn’t that enough! She constantly is looking for attention on social media and acceptance from the public," another added. Twitter trolls are the worst, and it sucks that they attacked Ayesha for no reason.

In response, Steph took to his Instagram Stories with a video of the couple brushing off the haters. "Slow news day today, I see, huh?" he said. "Just make sure ya'll send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening. We're gonna keep Milly Rocking till that happens." Good for him! It was a sweet way to stick up for his wife of eight years, and really struck the main point of the entire defense: Ayesha was just celebrating a major accomplishment. Not everyone can open a restaurant, so it's definitely something to be proud of. She can celebrate however she wants.

When the world is against you, it helps to know that your partner is always by your side, and these two are a great example to follow. The couple met at their Charlotte, North Carolina church's youth group when they were teenagers, but they didn't start dating until after they reconnected years later. According to PEOPLE, Steph was playing college basketball for Davidson, and Ayesha was acting and modeling in Los Angeles. Steph told Parents magazine that he didn't go up to Ayesha sooner because he was shy. "I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure," Steph told the magazine in 2016.

The rest is history. Steph and Ayesha Curry have stuck by each others through Twitter trolls and haters galore ever since. Sounds like total relationship #goals, if you ask me.