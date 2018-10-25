Halloween is arguably the best time of the year. From one of a kind costumes, fun parties, and of course tons of candy, there's so much to enjoy during this special holiday. However, there's one particular spooky treat that I'm eagerly awaiting as October draws near, and that's Starbucks' Witch's Brew Frappuccino Halloween Drink. My taste buds have never been so ready.

Even though Starbucks fans won't be able to enjoy last year's Zombie Frappuccino (sigh), everyone can look forward to this year's treat, the Witch's Brew Frappuccino, which will available at Starbucks nationwide beginning Thursday, Oct. 25. Slap a pointed hat on me and sign me up.

According to Starbucks representatives, this spooky new drink is a delicious blend of purple “toad’s breath" (read: orange crème) and green "bat warts," (aka chia seeds). Finally, the frothy delight is topped with vanilla whipped cream with sprinkled "lizard scale" powder. Sure, the ingredients that go into this drink may sound a little intimidating at first, but according to Starbucks' this blended drink tastes reminiscent to the Swirl Orange Crème Frappuccino.

I don't know about y'all, but it's seriously scary how delicious this drink sounds. Plus, judging from these photos, they're basically begging to be Instagrammed. So everyone, get your costumes ready, grab that Starbucks drink, and have those cameras ready to take an iconic photo.

Starbucks

Iconic coffee chain Starbucks is certainly no stranger to extravagant coffee concoctions, and the Witch's Brew Frappuccino is proof of that. Even though I doubted anything could top last year's Zombie Frappuccino, apparently I was wrong. For those who weren't able to get their hands on this seasonal drink last year, I have to say you definitely missed out. Not only did the drink boast a spooky aesthetic with its green coloring and pink whip cream (which seriously looked like ~brrrrraaains~), but it's was also beyond delicious.

First the Zombie Frappuccino and now the Witch's Brew Frapp? Oh Starbucks, you really know how to put us in the holiday spirit.

So what went into last year's delicious treat? According to Starbucks website, the ingredients included ice, milk, crème Frappuccino syrup, zombie mocha drizzle, and green caramel apple powder. The result? A sweet, delicious, and semi-scary Halloween treat. Even though these drinks were totally Instagram worthy, the reception from last year was wishy-washy at best. While some people couldn't wait to get their Zombie Frappuccino fix, others weren't exactly sold on the special seasonal drink.

Even though we're all excited about the Witch's Brew Frappuccino, let's not be so quick to forget the other seasonal drink that everyone was eagerly waiting for since summer ended, and that's the (in)famous Pumpkin Spice Latte. The sweet and spicy flavor of the PSL is basically like experiencing fall in a mug. Every year, loyal Starbucks customers eagerly await the moment when the iconic seasonal drink hits stores, and lucky for all of us our wishes came true when the Pumpkin Spice Latte made its grand return on Tuesday, Aug. 28. Of course, most of knew something was in the works when the seasonal drink's account finally tweeted on Aug. 4 after an extended hiatus, but nothing compares to walking into a Starbucks location, ordering that PSL, and enjoying its aromatic flavors. I'm craving one just thinking about it.

So there you have it folks. First the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and now the Witch's Brew Frappucino. I have never been so excited for colder weather.