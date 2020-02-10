Love is in the air with a sweet promo at Starbucks. You can score a buy-one-get-one free drink at the coffee chain, thanks to Starbucks' Valentine's Day deal. It's time to treat that special someone or your BFF to a tasty drink this holiday.

Mark your calendar for Starbucks' Happy Hour on Thursday, Feb. 13, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m local time. During Starbucks' Happy Hour, you can use a BOGO deal on any handcrafted beverage, size grande or larger, at participating stores in the United States. When you buy any participating grande or larger beverage, you'll get a drink or equal or lesser value for free. The promo even includes beverages that'll get you in the mood for Valentine's Day, such as the White Chocolate Mocha or the Pink Drink.

To snag the deal, you'll need to download the Starbucks App. Once you've got the app, you can find the happy hour in your inbox — you don't even need a Rewards account to get the deal. If you do want to be eligible for Starbucks Rewards, you can register your account on the app and you'll get Stars for each of your purchases. Looking for a sweet bite? You can get festive with Red Velvet Loaf Cake, which has vanilla cake swirled with the deep red velvet cake.

You can also celebrate the big day at Starbucks with limited-edition gifts. You'll want to check out Starbucks' new mugs, whether you're on the hunt for a last-minute present or just looking to add to your own branded collection. There are two options available: the Pink Heart Cluster Cup and the Ceramic Mug with Confetti. Both products are available at participating Starbucks stores while supplies last. You can also grab special Valentine's Day Starbucks Cards in-stores, as well as on eGift cards on Starbucks' website. There are five colorful options to choose from featuring festive messages: "Love You Lots," "Heart You So Much," and "You're Amazing." You can also customize the message on the eGift card.

With plenty going on at the 'Bucks for the day of love, you don't want to miss Starbucks' Valentine's Day deal, which is happening a little ahead of the holiday, so don't forget to stop in for happy hour on Thursday, Feb. 13.