Feb. 14 is now just under a month away, and Starbucks is making it a little more 'Gram-worthy to celebrate your love of caffeine. The coffee giant has got its holiday cups game down with new collections for every celebration — and Starbucks' 2020 Valentine's Day mugs and tumblers are no exception. Here are all the impossibly cute options you can store your go-to Starbucks sips in leading up to the day of love.

Just one week after ringing in the new year, the Seattle-based coffee retailer started the countdown to Valentine's Day on the sweetest note by launching a collection of ultra-festive merch on Jan. 7. In addition to a selection of hot and cold mugs decked out with hearts, glitter, candy, and everything pink, Starbucks is also rolling out some heart eye-inducing tumblers this year for a limited time at select locations.

The company says the new cups range in price from $2 to $19.95, giving you an affordable excuse to upgrade your daily sips. Whether you choose to proclaim your love for someone by gifting them one of these beauties or you lean into the whole self love vibe of the holiday is totally up to you.

For hot cups, your most wallet-friendly option is the Grande-sized reusable Pink Heart Cluster Cup, which is retailing for just $2. My personal favorite out of the collection might be the $12.95 16-ounce Glass Mug with Pink Heart Confetti, which, like the name suggests, has what appears to be pink candy in its handle. The 14-ounce Ceramic Mug with Pink Confetti and a 16 oz. Plastic Tumbler with Pink Heart Clusters will also be on sale for just under $13. Last but not least, the company is selling a tall-sized Ceramic Tumbler with Terrazzo Pink Hearts for $19.95 if you want something cute to keep your hot beverages warm.

The selection is slightly more limited for cold cups (we are in the dead of winter, after all). Customers can choose between a Venti-sized Cold Cup with Pink Heart Florals for $18.95 or a Grande-sized Cold Cup with Terrazzo Pink Hearts for $12.95.

Unsurprisingly, Starbucks devotees are definitely stanning all these 'Gram-worthy designs.

Again, Valentine's Day is less than a month away now, so I'd check the entire collection out on your next SBux run and grab your favorite for yourself or your bae before they're gone.