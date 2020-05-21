Starbucks is bringing back a customer-favorite sip to help ring in the changing of seasons. IMHO, there are few combinations more reminiscent of the warmest time of the year quite like marshmallows, chocolate, and graham crackers, and luckily, the coffee giant agrees. As of May 21, Starbucks’ S’mores Frappuccino is back for summer 2020, meaning you can enjoy the start of the season with one of these sweet confections in hand.

While the company's S'mores Frappuccino has never been a permanent part of the menu, the drink has gained legions of fans over the years during its brief returns for good reason. It last made a tasty, albeit brief, appearance in April 2019, retailing for between $5.25 and $5.45 for a grande size depending on the location.

If you haven't tried the seasonal sip before or just need a refresher to rev up your tastebuds before you get a taste, the S'mores Frappuccino starts with a layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream that's layered with rich milk chocolate sauce, a mixture of blended vanilla, milk, coffee, and ice, before even more of the pillowy whipped cream is added on top. The icing on the cake is a dusting of graham cracker crumbles, which promise to take the s'mores you know and love from your summer campfires to the next level. The fact this delicious combination manages to infuse some caffeine into the mix is just an added bonus.

Starting on Thursday, May 21, what basically amounts to summer in a cup will be heading to Starbucks locations in the United Stats and Canada. Customers looking to try it can order it ahead of time in the Starbucks app to pick it up and pay for it with contactless payment. Starbucks Rewards members who use this method to buy their S'mores Frappuccino can expect to receive 25 bonus stars each time they do so during the month of May, meaning they're just six Starbucks runs away from the 150 Stars needed for a free drink.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Meanwhile, customers who'd rather get their S'mores Frappuccino fix without leaving the house will be able to order it through Starbucks Delivers on Uber Eats and choose $0 contactless delivery. Starbucks outlines all the available ordering methods as well as the coronavirus precautions the company is taking amidst its gradual reopening in a May 4 post. In addition to these precautions, you'll want to follow takeout and delivery suggestions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC recommends paying ahead of time and using contactless payments as much as possible, as well as limiting how much you're coming into contact with other people. When you get your delivery or pick-up order, make sure to wash your hands before consuming your food or beverages.

Unfortunately, nothing good lasts forever, and the S'mores Frappuccino will only be available while supplies last. That's just one more reason you don't want to sleep on taking advantage of the seasonal sip's return on May 21 and making it one of your go-to beverages this summer.

