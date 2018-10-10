It's an exciting time for Starbucks Rewards members, because a handful of them were invited to play bingo on behalf of the company. I'm not talking about your average bingo game, though — I'm talking about Bonus Star Bingo. Starbucks Rewards Bonus Star Bingo offers Stars to its players whenever they fill out spaces on their virtual boards. This, of course, leads to free food and drinks after they've accumulated enough Stars. But like any other game, there are rules — and only lucky Rewards members who've been given access to a board will be able to follow them.

First things first: If you're a dedicated Starbucks Rewards member, go ahead and check your inbox. Eligible members of the loyalty program have been chosen to partake in the fun — and those customers were invited to activate their boards via email. If you're one of them, you should have an invitation to play a round of Bonus Star Bingo that'll last between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31. The emailed invite tells you how the game works and provides information about how to accumulate Stars.

To be exact, the invite tells you to "collect Stars as you complete challenges and connect three in a row." It also gives you a list of space values, which are as followed:

When you complete one space, you get 10 Stars.

When you complete one row, you get 10 Stars.

When you complete the entire board, you get 130 Stars.

After completing the entire board, your total Star count should be at 300.

Starbucks Screenshot

So, who's ready to play?

To start the game, you'll need to activate your board. In order to do so, hit the "Activate your board" button on your emailed invitation. After doing so, you'll be asked to sign into your Rewards account. Then, you'll be given directions about how to play. The directions are pretty simple, and will remind you that you'll collect 10 Stars every time you complete a challenge. The entire point of the game, of course, is to connect the dots and fill in your entire board.

According to Starbucks, Bonus Star Bingo game boards vary — but here's a an example of what one looks like:

Starbucks Screenshot

Once you start visiting Starbucks and completing the challenges provided, your circles will start to populate. Again, the goal is to connect the dots, fill in all of your circles, and earn Stars. However, you'll need to keep a few things in mind. According to Starbucks, you can't earn Stars by purchasing Princi products, Starbucks Cards, Starbucks Card reloads, or alcohol. For more information on those restrictions, click here.

There's no doubt in my mind that Bonus Star Bingo will bring some excitement into your daily coffee runs. But if you aren't signed up with Starbucks Rewards right now, you're probably experiencing major FOMO. Fear not, though, because you can easily sign up for the loyalty program. In order to do so, hit "JOIN NOW" on the company's website, and cross your fingers that you'll be invited to play the next round of Bonus Star Bingo.