Starbucks' Oct. 24 Happy Hour Is A BOGO Deal On Your Favorite Sips

Starbucks' Happy Hour comes around at the pivotal point in the week when you're feeling pretty drained. It's not yet Friday and you still have tons of work to do, but all you're ready for is the weekend, right? Starbucks knows that's the case, and I'm pretty sure the company started these sweet deals with that in mind. If you're looking for a caffeinated treat to get you through to the weekend, Starbucks' Oct. 24 Happy Hour is here for you — and a friend — with a sweet BOGO deal that'll make you wish it was Happy Hour at Starbucks every day of the week.

I'm not just talking about any deal; I'm talking about a BOGO deal on any handcrafted grande or larger drink. The exclusions to this deal are hot brewed coffees, hot brewed tea, ready-to-drink beverages, and Starbucks Reserve drinks. But literally everything else is up for grabs. That means you and a friend can go into Starbucks on Thursday, Oct. 24 and get two grande Starbucks Pumpkin Cream Cold Brews, PSLs, Matcha Green Tea Crème Frappuccinos — or whatever catches your eye on the menu — for the price of one drink. If it's a grande or larger handcrafted drink, you can get it and score another free one. At this rate, you can totally afford to double fist it if you're in some serious need for caffeine.

Head into your local Starbucks store Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 p.m. through 7 p.m. local time to score this deal. As always, though, you'll need to have the Starbucks app and have a valid Starbuck Rewards account in order to gain access to the happy hour. If you don't have an account, you can download the official Starbucks app and make one easily, and the promos, deals, and offers you'll receive after becoming a member will make it worth your time. You'll have the ability to get the Starbucks' Happy Hour deals when available, plus other coupons and sales. You'll also score Starbucks Rewards Stars that can add up to a free drink or menu item. It's a win-win, TBH.

Chris Hondros/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Remember that this Starbucks' Happy Hour deal for Oct. 24 will not be here forever. To grab any handcrafted drink and get one of equal or lesser value for free, you'll need to come between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time and make sure you've got yourself set to go in the app. Note that this happy hour is good at participating locations, but there may be some stores that don't honor it.

Previous Starbucks' Happy Hours used to begin at 3 p.m., but now you can get a happy hour deal like this one as early as 2 p.m. And with all of these amazing seasonal coffees Starbucks has right now, it's one of the best times of year to get a fun sip. Fight those Thursday blues with some help from Starbucks' Happy Hour, and grab two handcrafted drinks for the price of one. I know I've got a PSL with my name on it.