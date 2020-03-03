Get ready to kick off spring with a new lineup of drinks at your fave coffee chain. Starbucks' new spring 2020 drinks include two colorful dairy-free options that'll brighten up your day. Here are the details on the refreshing sips.

Starbucks unveiled the collection of seasonal beverages on Tuesday, March 3. There are two colorful non-dairy options that use the chain's popular coconut milk as an alternative to dairy. The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is a combo of premium matcha green tea, flavors of pineapple and ginger, coconut milk, and ice, while the caffeine-free Iced Golden Ginger Drink is a blend of ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors, coconut milk, and ice. Both of these new drinks cost between $4.95 and $5.95 for a grande size.

If you're looking for an afternoon pick-me-up this season, check out the new Nitro Cold Brew, the latest addition to the collection after Starbucks' nationwide Nitro expansion in 2019. The new cold brew is topped with salted honey cold foam and a dash of toasted honey for a sweet sip this spring. This new sip will costs between $4.95 and $5.45 for a grande.

The Iced Pineapple Matcha and Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam will be permanent additions to the Starbucks menu, but the Iced Golden Ginger Drink will only be available for a limited time at U.S. locations.

Make sure to swing by Starbucks on Thursday, March 5 during the chain's Happy Hour event to score a BOGO deal on any handcrafted beverage, including the new spring drinks. Just head to a participating location in the United States from between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time. To find a Starbucks near you, head to the brand's store locator.

There are also new bites being offered at Starbucks this season. One protein-packed option is the Bacon, Sausage and Egg Wrap, which features double smoked bacon, sausage, cage-free scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, and sous vide potatoes all wrapped in a flour tortilla. Vegetarians will love the Southwest Veggie Wrap, which is a combo of cage-free scrambled eggs, black beans, sous vide potatoes, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and jalapeño cream cheese wrapped in a salsa tortilla.

Courtesy of Starbucks

If you're looking to enjoy your daily cup of joe from the comfort of your living room, check out Starbucks' new at-home products. You can pick up different coffee varieties depending on your preferences, including Golden Turmeric, Essential Vitamins, and 2X Caffeine. There's also the ready-to-drink Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, which features three smooth flavors: black, dark caramel, and vanilla sweet cream. You can find Starbucks' at-home products and ready-to-drink cold brew at nationwide retailers, so keep an eye out when you're hitting the shelves this season.