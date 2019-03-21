It's time for another Starbucks Happy Hour, everyone. If you're a Rewards member, you've probably been keeping up with the company's recent discounts. Within the past few months, there have been tons of BOGO deals and drink specials on the table (or, I mean, counter). Not only have they been helping Rewards members score cheap (or free) drinks, but they've also been highlighting some of the company's latest caffeinated sips. Take Starbucks' March 21 Happy Hour deal, for example. The big event offers 50 percent off espresso beverages, including the brand new Caramel Cloud Macchiato.

That's right: 50 percent off. When it comes to coffee, that's a pretty huge deal. If you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you might've gotten an email about the special already. But if you didn't, let me fill you in. According to the company, Rewards members who visit Starbucks after 3 p.m. local time on Thursday, March 21, can get 50 percent off a handcrafted espresso beverage of their choice (yes, including the Caramel Cloud Macchiato). However, their drink order must be at least a grande in size. If you're extra thirsty (and craving a midday pick-me-up), that shouldn't be too much of a problem.

But if you're not that thirsty, you can always save some for later or share it with a friend.

In addition to the Caramel Cloud Macchiato (my personal favorite), there are tons of other handcrafted espresso beverages that you can choose from during Starbucks' Happy Hour. Some of them include the Cinnamon Cloud Macchiato, Caffè Mocha, Caffè Latte, Cappuccino, Caramel Macchiato, and so many more. Decide what you're craving and take your caffeinated pick. To scan all of Starbucks' espresso drinks, click here.

There's one thing that you should keep in mind while you're at the Starbucks counter during Happy Hour on March 21, though. According to the company's email, you won't be able to score 50 percent off hot or iced coffee, blended Frappuccinos, Starbucks Reserve drinks, or ready-to-drink beverages. The Happy Hour only includes the company's handcrafted espresso beverages, so choose wisely.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Choosing shouldn't be too hard, though, because each Starbucks espresso beverage is delicious in its own way. Take the Caramel Cloud Macchiato, for example (I know I've been talking about it a lot). The new espresso drink, which became available on March 5, starts with cold milk foam that's topped with Starbucks' espresso and a caramel drizzle. You can purchase this drink cold or hot, which is perfect for the unpredictable springtime weather.

Now that you know what Starbucks' Happy Hour on March 21 has to offer, you're probably wondering how you can take advantage of it. If you're not already a Rewards member, you'll have to sign up for the program. (Trust me: If you're a frequent Starbucks customer, you'll probably enjoy its perks.) After you're registered, you'll be able to redeem your discounted drink at the counter during Happy Hour. You can also view the special by downloading the Starbucks mobile app and checking your inbox for the discount.