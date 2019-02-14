Starbucks is switching up the way customers can access Happy Hour deals. Don't panic. The (mostly weekly) coffee deals aren't going anywhere as of now. But, the process in which you sign up for Happy Hour deals is getting a bit of a makeover. It's nothing too serious. Although, if you're an avid coffee drinker like me, pay attention. You don't want to miss out on any freebies. These changes to Starbucks' Happy Hour will have you looking in a different spot to claim your deal.

On Thursday, Feb. 7, I received a promotional email from Starbucks about an upcoming Happy Hour deal. I didn't think much of it because I'm already a Starbucks Rewards Member. (This means that Happy Hour deals are automatically loaded to my Starbucks account.) Still, I opened the email and I'm glad I did. Aside from the news of the Feb. 7 Starbucks Happy Hour deals, the company also announced a major change to the way patrons access the Happy Hour promotions.

The email said, "In order to keep receiving offers on drinks like 50 [percent] off your favorites, download the Starbucks app. That's where you'll find your coupons for future offers." To break it down for you, instead of signing up on the Starbucks Happy Hour website, customers will now apparently need to use the Starbucks app. Elite Daily reached out to Starbucks for further information regarding the Happy Hour changes, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Normally, customers who are not Rewards Members could visit the Starbucks Happy Hour website to sign up for the deal. The whole process was quick and simple, requiring just a few personal details. Within minutes, the Happy Hour offer would be sent to your email inbox and the rest is history. Well, that all seems to be changing now. Maybe you've noticed that the website hasn't been functional over the last several weeks. I first noticed that the Starbucks Happy Hour was down back at the beginning of the year but didn't think much of it. That is, until Starbucks sent out that email last week.

So, what does all of this mean for you? If you're already a Starbucks Rewards Member, you don't have to do a thing. Just sit back and watch your Happy Hour deals roll in. If you're not a Starbucks Rewards Member, it's time to sign up. First, download the Starbucks app. This part is required to access the Happy Hour discounts, per the email from Starbucks. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

Once you download the app to your phone, you may see a prompt about creating a log in. I definitely recommend doing this. Starbucks has a legit Rewards Program, so why not be a part of the fun? You'll get a free drink on your birthday, easy access to mobile ordering, and you will earn stars with every purchase. For every 125 stars you collect, Starbucks will load a free drink or food item to your account. Those are just some of the perks.

Anyway, Starbucks typically hosts Happy Hour on Thursday afternoons. The drink deals start at 3 p.m. local time and are offered until the stores close. I've found that the deals are offered on a mostly weekly basis, although sometimes Starbucks will skip a week every now and then.

To access your Happy Hour deals, open the Starbucks app. In the upper lefthand corner you'll see your inbox. Click that and this will open up your messages folder. That's where you can view the Happy Hour deal. Let your barista know that you'd like to redeem your Happy Hour offer before you pay and you'll be on your way to enjoying a delicious drink from Starbucks at a reduced cost. Cheers!