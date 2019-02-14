Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! It's finally time to unwrap those chocolates and order the heart-shaped pizza pie you've been wanting for days. It's also time to get your coffee order ready, because Starbucks' Valentine's Day 2019 deal is here for the holiday (if you want to called Valentine's Day a "holiday," that is). If you head to Starbucks at the right time on Thursday, Feb. 14, you can score a free espresso drink of your choice. Double the espresso, double the love, am I right? With that being said, grab a buddy and head to Starbucks during its V-Day Happy Hour. You won't want to miss out on the swoon-worthy special.

As someone who's part of Starbucks' Rewards program (I like coffee, OK?), I received an email from the company promoting its Valentine's Day Happy Hour early on Feb. 14. The subject line said, "Can’t espresso how much we love you," which was adorable — but I digress. According to the email, Starbucks' Happy Hour will begin at 3 p.m. on Valentine's Day. With that being said, you might want to adjust your plans to squeeze in a Starbucks trip — especially if you need a pick-me-up before the night's activities begin.

As you could imagine, there are a few regulations for the Happy Hour. According to Starbucks' email, the deal goes like this: If you buy one handcrafted espresso beverage (a grande or larger), you can get one for free. Just keep in mind that the free drink can't be more expensive than the first one that you buy. Instead, it must be the same price or cheaper than the OG espresso drink that you order during the Happy Hour, per Starbucks' email.

There's one more thing that you should keep in mind before heading to Starbucks for a Valentine's Day treat. According to the company's email, the following Starbucks beverages won't work with the Happy Hour deal: ready-to-drink beverages, Starbucks Reserve drinks, Frappuccinos, and brewed coffee. With that being said, you might want to revisit Starbucks' list of espresso drinks and find something that you're into... like, say, the Cherry Mocha.

Courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks' Cherry Mocha is the perfect Feb. 14 treat, because it combines espresso with cherry-flavored syrup and mocha sauce. (Plus, it's topped with red and pink sprinkles that basically scream "Valentine's Day.") If you're in the mood for something a little more traditional, take a peak at the Starbucks Espresso Beverages menu. Between options like the Caramel Macchiato, the Caffè Mocha, the Cappuccino, and more, the possibilities are truly endless.

Now that you know what to expect when you visit Starbucks during its Valentine's Day Happy Hour, you're probably wondering how to join in on the fun. Thankfully, there are a few options. The most convenient one (in my opinion), is to join Starbucks' Rewards program. By doing so, Happy Hour deals will automatically be added to your account — and all you'll need to do is redeem your offer at the counter. If you're not a Rewards member, you can download Starbucks' app to score future discounts and coupons.

With that being said, chose whichever option is best for you and plan your Valentine's Day coffee run. A romantic BOGO deal is in your future.